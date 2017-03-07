CrisisGo

CrisisGo, a safety management and emergency communications system provider, announces the introduction of its application suite to the K-12 private schools market. The company has partnered with Blackbaud, the world’s leading cloud software company powering social good. CrisisGo is writing, supporting, managing and selling the API integration for Blackbaud’s “ON” Products.

CrisisGo has made its safety management and emergency communications suite available to K-12 private schools.

CrisisGo has joined the Blackbaud Partner Network to offer an integration between its safety management and emergency communications system and the Blackbaud "ON" Products.

CrisisGo’s integration of its emergency communications solution imports student rosters from Blackbaud "ON" Products.

CrisisGo is now offering its Panic tool for free to K-12 private schools.

CrisisGo Panic is a feature of the CrisisGo safety management and emergency communications suite; it allows any teacher or staff member to send an alert to his or her safety team and be assisted immediately using two-way communication.

More than 5,000 public schools have already signed up for the free CrisisGo Panic feature.

“Integrating emergency communications with the school roster helps identify students at risk and manage the reunification process,” said Kevin Morrison, educator & technology coach at Burr & Burton Academy. “We welcome that CrisisGo integrates its safety solution with the Blackbaud platform.”

“We know from our customers that student safety is paramount,” said Travis Warren, president of Blackbaud’s K-12 Private Schools Group. “Adding safety planning and emergency communications to the Blackbaud ‘ON’ Products through our partnership with CrisisGo allows the technology our school administrators already rely on to provide an additional layer of protection and above all, peace of mind.”

CrisisGo transforms safety preparation and incident coordination with an innovative safety application suite built for the people. CrisisGo combines safety awareness, instructions, and tools in a mobile app. In case of an incident, it enables faster response by bringing safety teams to people in distress and guides them back to safety using two-way emergency communications. The CrisisGo incident management and emergency communications platform helps schools and organizations of all industries make people safer in schools, hospitals, public places, entertainment venues, and the workplace. CrisisGo Panic has been chosen by over 5,000 schools in North America. More information at http://www.crisisgo.com.

