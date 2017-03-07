Jennifer Gomm Helping women break the poverty cycle by starting medical billing businesses from their home.

Gomm provides 4 different coaching tools to aid clients in learning at their own pace. For those looking for an in depth, step-by-step course, Gomm offers “One-on-One Medical Billing Business Coaching.” This program provides the most personal, thorough session for individuals passionately interested in a career in the medical billing field. The “Medical Billing Startup Webinar” is directed toward already independent clients. The pre-recorded session allows people go back and re-watch important sections, and move past information they already understand. Gomm also offers an e-book available through Amazon, titled “How to Start my Medical Billing Business Guide.” This is a valuable reference tool both stand alone and as a supplement to any of Gomm’s other programs. The final fourth program is the $29 monthly membership. With this program, women can watch the webinar, read the ebook, access many business startup tools, and have email access to Jennifer Gomm.

For more information about starting a work from home medical billing business, please visit http://www.jennifergomm.com.

About Jennifer Gomm

Jennifer Gomm is a Certified Reimbursement Specialist and Business Coach. She is the owner and operator of Gomm Chiropractic Billing, Gomm Medical Billing, and Gomm PT Billing. She is also the co-owner of Help My Biller, a support company for medical billers, to make sure that her clients achieve success. Lastly, Jennifer started her coaching business, Jennifer Gomm Business Coaching. She is honored that she has had the opportunity to contribute to the success of so many startups. Jennifer believes passionately in empowering women to have the career and life they want. She has created a proven formula for building a business that works.