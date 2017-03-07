This latest version of Retrospect is an absolute must for the modern IT professional. It enables them to integrate hybrid data protection into their environment, scale it up, and hook it into their preferred monitoring systems.

Retrospect®, Inc., makers of award-winning Retrospect Backup & Recovery software, today introduced scalable data protection with the release of Retrospect 12 for Windows and Retrospect 14 for Mac. Businesses are now able to scale their backups up to unprecedented storage capacities. With scalable data protection, customers can protect 1 billion files and 100TB of data in a single backup set.

Scalable Data Protection

Retrospect's protection suite now includes scalable data protection. As an industry first for file-level backup, Retrospect is now certified to back up 1 billion files per backup set, 100 TB of data per backup set, and 50 million files per device.

With this new software architecture, businesses with 1TB or 100TB of data can use Retrospect to protect their entire infrastructure. Companies like media production houses with tens of millions of files on a single file server are now able to protect every file without jumping through additional hoops. The new version scales up to the largest business environments, with complete integration with our set-and-forget backup strategies, granular file-selection selectors, and data retention policies-all at no additional cost, regardless of the amount of data.

Backblaze B2 Integration

Backblaze B2 is a business-class cloud storage provider with extremely low costs, at $0.005/GB a month. Retrospect 12 for Windows and Retrospect 14 for Mac support Backblaze B2 as a cloud storage provider, offering complete integration with Retrospect's hybrid data protection.

“We are very pleased that Retrospect has chosen to integrate Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage into their suite of backup and recovery products,” stated Gleb Budman, Co-founder and CEO of Backblaze. He continued, “Retrospect’s efforts will enable their customers to use Backblaze B2 to save up to 75% on data storage when they back up their data to the cloud.”

For more information, visit retrospect.com/cloudcertified.

Monitoring System Integration

Retrospect now integrates with the latest monitoring systems, including Nagios, Slack, and IFTTT. System administrators can deploy custom scripts that populate their monitoring systems with a wide range of Retrospect events and statistics, including per-source backup information, media requests, and script successes and failures.

Script Hooks

IT administrators must deal with a wide array of hardware and software, and this complex ecosystem presents challenges for maintaining data protection across so many running services. Retrospect now includes script hooks. IT staff can integrate customized scripts that are executed at specific points during their backup strategy lifecycle. Retrospect is now able to quiesce databases and other services before a backup starts and then relaunch those services after the backup completes successfully. Script hooks let system administrators integrate Retrospect more deeply into their environment.

Avid and LTFS Production Tool Support

Production companies use Avid and LTFS extensively, and this latest version of Retrospect includes integration with these production house tools.

LTFS enables businesses to use tape without being locked into a proprietary format. Instead, it uses a common format, accessible to a computer like a file share. Retrospect 12 for Windows and Retrospect 14 for Mac support storing data on LTFS.

Avid hardware and software is used for managing large-scale media projects throughout the entertainment industry. With this version of Retrospect 12 for Windows and Retrospect 14 for Mac, IT professionals can protect their Avid projects with native integration with Retrospect.

Other Enhancements

This latest release also offers other features and performance enhancements:



Performance Improvements – Retrospect 12 for Windows and Retrospect 14 for Mac include significant improvements for backup and restore for computers that have more than 500,000 folders.

Network Connectivity – Retrospect 12 for Windows and Retrospect 14 for Mac include clients that are more resilient to network hiccups and outages.

“This latest version of Retrospect is an absolute must for the modern IT professional. It enables them to integrate hybrid data protection into their environment, scale it up, and hook it into their preferred monitoring systems,” said Jean-Christian Dumas, Vice President of Worldwide Sales. “With scalable data protection, businesses can store an astounding one billion files and 100TB of data in Retrospect. Monitoring system integration hooks Retrospect into existing monitoring workflows. And Avid and LTFS support help media companies safely protect their large projects.”

Pricing and Availability

Retrospect 12 for Windows and Retrospect 14 for Mac are available immediately. These versions are free updates for customers with current qualifying annual support and maintenance contracts and are immediately available from resellers or retrospect.com as an electronic download. Retrospect is available in 6 languages: English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, and Japanese.

Pricing for Retrospect ranges from $119 for Retrospect Desktop, which protects a single non-server computer and up to five additional networked computers, to $3,999 for Retrospect Multi Server Premium, which protects as many Mac, Windows, and Linux servers and PCs as your bandwidth and storage capacity will allow. Upgrades range from $69 to $2,509. (All prices listed above are MSRP in USD.) Special pricing is available for Education, Government, and Non-Profit settings. For a complete listing of new and upgrade product pricing, please visit retrospect.com.

