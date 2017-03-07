With our new combined physical and virtual offering, Retrospect provides complete business continuity for small and medium businesses with off-site cloud storage support, instant recovery, proactive backup, all backed by Retrospect's stellar support.

Retrospect®, Inc., makers of award-winning Retrospect Backup & Recovery software, today introduced Retrospect Virtual for VMware and Hyper-V. Retrospect Virtual provides complete virtual data protection for small and medium businesses.

Businesses leverage virtual environments to consolidate server management, simplify application deployment, and reduce total cost of ownership. According to Gartner [1], the worldwide x86 server virtualization market reached $5.6 billion in 2016, dominated by VMware and Microsoft's Hyper-V hypervisors. With low costs to entry, small businesses have access to virtualization technology that enables them to do more with less.

Retrospect's mission is to protect every part of a business's digital life. Retrospect Virtual helps businesses quickly back up and restore their virtual guest machines within VMware and Hyper-V with instant restore, centralized management, and cloud storage options. With Retrospect, businesses can easily protect Windows, Mac, Linux machines and now VMware and Hyper-V guests.

Key Features



Hypervisor Support – Retrospect Virtual supports both VMware and Hyper-V hypervisors for complete virtual data protection.

Centralized Management – Retrospect Virtual comes with Management Console, a centralized management console for monitoring all of your Retrospect Virtual VMware and Hyper-V installations.

Instant Recovery – Retrospect Virtual allows you to instantly restore from a backup of your virtual machine, getting you back up to business in minutes.

Flexible Destinations – Retrospect Virtual supports local disk, network share, and cloud storage, including Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, and Dropbox.

“We're incredibly excited to release Retrospect Virtual to extend our data protection suite beyond Windows, Mac, and Linux to virtual environments for VMware and Hyper-V,” said Jean-Christian Dumas, Vice President of Worldwide Sales. “With our new combined physical and virtual offering, Retrospect provides complete business continuity for small and medium businesses with off-site cloud storage support, instant recovery, proactive backup, all backed by Retrospect's stellar support.”

Pricing and Availability

Retrospect Virtual will be available March 21 from resellers or retrospect.com as an electronic download. Retrospect Virtual is available in 5 languages: English, French, German, Spanish, and Japanese. For a complete listing of product pricing, please visit retrospect.com.

[1] Gartner, Market Trends: x86 Server Virtualization, Worldwide, 2016

About Retrospect Virtual

Retrospect Virtual backup and recovery software for VMware and Hyper-V includes a state-of-the-art Windows user interface, industry-leading support, and enterprise-class features that provide the reliability, ease of use, and flexibility that small and midsize businesses require to protect important information on virtual environments against costly data loss.

About Retrospect, Inc.

Retrospect, Inc. is dedicated to providing reliable backup and recovery tools for professionals and small-to-midsize businesses. For additional information, please visit retrospect.com.

Retrospect is a registered trademark of Retrospect, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their registered holders.