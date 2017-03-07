“Our focus on deriving business value through our proven approach to social community development and our understanding of stakeholder journeys has made us an important partner to a growing number of companies,”notes 7Summits CEO and Founder, Paul Stillma

7Summits, the leading online community solution provider, today announced that the company is referenced as a muti-platform partner in the October 2016 Gartner’s Market Guide for Enterprise Social Networking Applications. The Market Guide is considered one of the industry’s leading, objective perspectives of technology leaders in the Enterprise Social Networking (ESN) space.

In the Market Guide for ESN Applications, Gartner defines ESN applications that “facilitate, capture and organize open conversations and information sharing between individual workers and groups within an organization. In addition to capabilities that support conversations and information sharing, they can keep track of the network of relationships between participants (via social graphs), in order to deliver a personalized stream of updates about events or conversations to individuals (via news feeds and activity streams).” Gartner also noted “one aspect that more clearly differentiates these applications, however, is the nature of their alignment with particular work contexts through integration with other applications. The use of social networking applications in ‘other’ work contexts is likely to become a more important source of value for users, and a source of differentiation for vendors.”

Gartner specified a number of vendors in this market space and listed 7Summits as an ESN Implementation and Consulting partner for both Salesforce.com and Jive Software. “We are pleased to be listed in this Gartner ESN Market Guide,” said Paul Stillmank, CEO of 7Summits. “Our focus on deriving business value through our proven approach to social community development and our understanding of stakeholder journeys has made us an important partner to a growing number of companies.”

7Summits’ solutions go well beyond platform implementations, providing community plans that link processes together across customers, partners, and employees. By focusing on business process evolution first, 7Summits is able to understand stakeholder friction points and create an integrated, personalized experience that allows companies to engage, support and service their stakeholders in a uniquely compelling way throughout their journey. This provides a more complete understanding of cross functional interactions and provides companies with the deep insights necessary to unlock tremendous business value in their markets.

About 7Summits

7Summits is the leading online community solutions provider, guiding companies to engage their customers, partners and employees to grow their business and become more fully networked enterprises. 7Summits partners with premier technology companies like Salesforce.com and Jive Software to create business solutions that deliver top line revenue growth and bottom-line productivity improvements. The company is a valued strategic partner of Fortune 500 companies and has received investment funding from both Sverica International and salesforce.com. 7Summits is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with an extended presence in Chicago, Atlanta, New York, Denver, Washington DC, California, Seattle, and Michigan. For more information, visit http://www.7SummitsInc.com

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

###

7Summits is a registered trademark of 7Summits LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.