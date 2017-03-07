As a former Cherry Blossom court member, I am extremely excited for this new group of young women to be a part of the special 50th Cherry Blossom Festival and to learn about the rich history of our Japanese American community.

The executive committee of the Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival (NCCBF) is again pleased to announce the Queen Program Candidates Press Conference and Grand Marshal for the 50th Cherry Blossom Festival Grand Parade.

The historic 50th Annual Press Conference for the Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2017 from 10:15a in Japan Center East Mall - Union Bank Community Room. The Press Conference is an annual event held in San Francisco’s Japantown and is the only time the members of the invited press and guests are to meet the Queen Program Candidates before their coronation.

"As a former Cherry Blossom court member, I am extremely excited for this new group of young women to be a part of the special 50th Cherry Blossom Festival and to learn about the rich history of our Japanese American community." - Kiyomi Takeda - Tri-Chair of the 2017 Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival.

The executive committee is also excited to announce the naming of the Grand Marshal of the 50th Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival Grand Parade - KONISHIKI, the first non-Japanese-born wrestler to reach Japanese Sumo OZEKI, 2nd rank. KONISHIKI, a Hawaiian-born Japanese–Samoan, was the first non-Japanese-born wrestler to reach OZEKI, 2nd rank.

During his career he won the championship three times. After retirement from sumo, KONISHIKI has turned into a popular Japanese entertainer under the name “KONISHIKI” who is well loved by many Japanese people appears on many media from TV, radio and commercials to hosting Hawaiian music stages as a musician.

The 50th NCCBF performers and schedules are being finalized. Check back often at http://sfcherryblossom.org/ for the latest information.

For a NCCBF Queen Preview Day invitation, please send a request to press contact - Greg Viloria.

For general NCCBF media and press pass requests, please visit http://bit.ly/2017NCCBFMedia