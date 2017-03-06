Phase Genomics Proximo Hi-C Technology Featured in Nature Genetics

Phase Genomics logo The Proximo Hi-C scaffolding platform is the fastest and most affordable solution for end-to-end scaffolding of de novo genomes

Today, an article co-authored by founders of Phase Genomics was published in Nature Genetics, summarizing the assembly of the most contiguous de novo mammalian genome to-date. The ultra-long-range scaffolds in this goat genome were made possible by Phase Genomics’ revolutionary genome scaffolding technology now called Proximo™ Hi-C – the first commercial offering of in vivo Hi-C based genome assembly and the commercial successor to the Lachesis method described in the article. The study was spearheaded by a group of researchers from the USDA, NHGRI, and Virginia State University, together with Phase Genomics and other commercial entities.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to share the results of this groundbreaking project with Nature Genetics readers,” said company CEO, Ivan Liachko. “This paper highlights a fundamental advancement in genome assembly and I'm thrilled to see the animal community gain such an amazing resource.”

The Proximo Hi-C scaffolding platform is the fastest and most affordable solution for end-to-end scaffolding of de novo genomes. Genomes assembled without this process are fragmented and often omit critical biological information.

For this project, Pacific Biosciences long-read shotgun sequencing, Illumina short reads, and BioNano Irys optical mapping were used to generate a draft assembly. The Proximo Hi-C process was then used in combination with custom analysis to create chromosome-level scaffolds.

“We saw similar results in our work with Phase Genomics on plants and look forward to publishing similar outcomes soon,” said Prof. Jeff Maughan, a plant researcher at Brigham-Young University. “The level of genome completeness and contiguity yielded by this technology has transformed how we view genome projects and has enabled us to ask new biological questions.”

