PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP, the nation's 26th largest accounting and advisory firm, announced today that Joseph Centofanti has joined the Firm as a Partner in the Government Services Division. With three decades in public accounting, Centofanti has significant experience in performing audits and various types of consulting engagements for governments, not-for-profits and commercial entities, including operational audits, internal control evaluations, fraud prevention and fraud investigations. Centofanti is a key addition as the firm continues to help its government and nonprofit clients stay ahead of ongoing regulatory changes and increased regulatory scrutiny.

“Joe’s reputation in the industry and among clients as one of the most knowledgeable experts in fraud prevention makes him the perfect addition to our growing Government Services Division,” said Kevin J. Keane, Managing Partner of PKF O’Connor Davies. “Joe knows the ins and outs of government and not-for-profit operations like no other, and he knows what it takes to help them run as effectively and efficiently as possible.”

Centofanti is a frequent lecturer on fraud prevention and government accounting and reporting topics and serves as an adjunct professor of governmental accounting and auditing within the University of Connecticut’s graduate program.

A testament to his professionalism and commitment to his clients, Centofanti has earned numerous professional designations, including:



Certified Public Accountant (CPA)

Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE)

Forensic Certified Public Accountant (FCPA)

Certified in Financial Forensics (CFF)

Certified Government Financial Manager (CGFM)

Certified Information Technology Professional (CITP)

Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC)

In addition to his successful professional career, Centofanti volunteers as a long-time member and current chairman of the Town of Haddam, CT, Board of Finance and is President and Training Director of the Connecticut Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. He’s also a member of the Government Finance Officers Associations of the United States, Canada and Connecticut and a member of the Connecticut Society of CPAs, where he serves on the Government Accounting and Auditing Committee.

“PKF O’Connor Davies really sets itself apart in terms of culture, reputation and its passion for providing clients with the highest levels of value,” said Joseph Centofanti, Partner. “I was eager to join the Government Services Division and believe my deep understanding of the current issues facing State and local governments and how to address them will be of great value to our clients.”

