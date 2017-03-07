The integration between Bright Pattern and Alterra.ai has the power to radically improve customer experience in contact centers by utilizing AI

Bright Pattern today announces its partnership with Palo Alto startup, Alterra.ai. Together the companies are bringing innovative AI and Deep Learning technologies to the contact center industry.

Alterra.ai has created a virtual agent powered by Deep Learning algorithms that can integrate into the Bright Pattern platform. The bot can be plugged into existing inside sales and support channels, augmenting or even replacing live contact center agents. The bot answers routine questions, gathers information from users, and fills order forms, while escalating complicated interactions to live agents.

The bot can be integrated into text-based conversation channels supported by Bright Pattern, including live chat, SMS, in-app support and social messengers. It can act autonomously in the self-service channel, or in tandem with agents, by providing them with suggestions based on historical interactions.

Based on artificial neural networks, creating bots requires virtually no traditional coding. The bot trains itself based on past conversations and learns how to emulate the human interactions.

“Through this partnership, we’re thrilled to be bringing conversational virtual assistants where they are needed the most: to existing contact centers,” said Sergei Burkov, CEO of Alterra.ai “This simple integration will make agents more productive, by freeing them from repetitive, routine interactions.”

“The integration between Bright Pattern and Alterra.ai has the power to radically improve customer experience in contact centers by utilizing AI,” said Konstantin Kishinsky, CEO of Bright Pattern. “The bot provides customers with more immediate and accurate feedback and the integration into Bright Pattern’s software allows the bot to seamlessly escalate difficult interactions to live agents.”

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern’s cloud contact center software helps to simplify multichannel customer service for customers, agents and contact center managers.

About Alterra.ai

Alterra.ai is a Deep Learning / NLP startup that developed technology for building conversational virtual agents powered by artificial neural networks. They plug into existing inside sales and support channels, augmenting or even replacing contact center operators.