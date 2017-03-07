Freirich Foods has been providing high-quality meats using the finest ingredients for more than 95 years. Four generations of our family have made sure our customers enjoy the delicious taste synonymous with Freirich.

St. Patrick’s Day is a time for wearing green and celebrating Irish culture with friends and family. Freirich Foods—producer of the highest quality meats for more than 95 years, including corned beef, pastrami, roast beef, and many other specialty items—presents tips for hosting an Irish-themed celebration everyone attending will enjoy.

Traditional Corned Beef Dinner

Celebrate the holiday serving traditional St. Patrick’s holiday recipes. Freirich Foods partnered with Chef and Television Host, Claire Robinson to demonstrate how easy is it to prepare the brand’s delicious, time-honored Traditional Corned Beef recipe. The recipe demonstration is available at http://www.freirich.com/video/.

“Freirich Foods has been providing high-quality meats using the finest ingredients for more than 95 years. Four generations of our family have made sure our customers enjoy the delicious taste synonymous with Freirich,” says Paul Bardinas, President and CEO. “Our traditional corned beef recipe is easy to prepare because the meat comes ready to cook in water with a delicious secret spice packet. So, you can spend more time on St. Patrick’s Day enjoying a delicious meal with friends and family.”

Freirich Foods’ Traditional Corned Beef comes ready to cook in water, and is available in a thick cut for extra flavor and a thin cut if a leaner option is preferred. While the corned beef is already infused with spices such as bay leaves, mustard seed and sea salt, the meat comes with an extra spice packet for those who desire additional flavor. Simply cook the corned beef for approximately three hours until it is “fork tender.” Claire Robinson also demonstrates how to prepare cabbage and potatoes so everyone can enjoy a complete traditional St. Patrick’s Day Dinner.

Freirich products are sold in supermarkets and delicatessens. To find the nearest store, please go to http://www.freirich.com/where-to-buy/.

Easy, Fun Decoration Ideas

First, stage the area with green and gold balloons, streamers, tablecloths, napkins and plates. Next, bring the celebration to life by having the guests make the decorations. To get the children into the Irish spirit, have a “kids-only” table they can decorate themselves. Place a large sheet of paper to cover the table and supply the kids with green markers, shamrock stickers and glitter. Paper leprechaun hats are also festive party decor and are an easy task for everyone that requires only construction paper, glue and markers.

“Lucky Leprechauns” Scavenger Hunt

Friends and family will feel part of Irish folklore by playing St. Patrick’s Day-themed games. A “Lucky Leprechaun” scavenger hunt for “gold” is a perfect game that can be played indoors or outdoors. First, purchase either gold chocolate coins or use real coins. Then, give each guest a bucket or container and send them on hunt to find as much “gold” as possible. The person with the most “gold” wins the “Pot of Gold,” which can be a basket of Irish-themed gifts such as a plush stuffed Leprechaun, a Celtic Music CD or Shamrock-shaped cookies.

About Freirich Foods

Founded in 1921, Freirich Foods is the producer of the highest quality meats, including: corned beef, pastrami, roast beef, and many other specialty items. The Freirich Family prides itself on innovation and bringing new products to the marketplace – while still maintaining decades of traditional know-how and flavor. Freirich Foods is headquartered in Salisbury, NC and has a state-of-the-art production facility on the East Coast. For more information, please visit http://www.freirich.com/.