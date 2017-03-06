“UniAlign delivers a more efficient operation with precise bone cuts, no CT/MRI, minimal pin site morbidity, and it gives me real-time data so that I always know exactly what I'm doing," said Sridhar M. Durbhakula, MD of the Washington Joint Institute.

OrthAlign, Inc., a privately held U.S.-based medical device and technology company providing orthopedic surgeons with precision tools, announced the full commercial launch of UniAlign™, the world’s first handheld navigation device for unicompartmental knee arthroplasty (UKA).

UniAlign provides surgeons with OrthAlign's clinically-proven handheld navigation technology, along with instruments uniquely designed to address the demanding requirements for precision of UKA procedures. To date, OrthAlign technology has successfully been used in approximately 60,000 joint arthroplasty cases, worldwide.

“UniAlign has become an invaluable tool for my practice,” said Sridhar M. Durbhakula, MD of the Washington Joint Institute in Bethesda, MD. “It delivers a more efficient operation with precise bone cuts, no CT/MRI, minimal pin site morbidity, and it gives me real-time data so that I always know exactly what I'm doing. Patients will get home more quickly because UniAlign allows for a minimally invasive surgical approach that promotes faster patient recuperation. UniAlign is the ideal way to cost-effectively offer computer assisted surgery in the outpatient setting.”

UniAlign establishes the mechanical axis of the tibia, determining the varus/valgus angle and the posterior slope angle of the cutting block relative to the tibia, for the transverse resection. The system has been validated in simulated use testing to achieve resection accuracy of ±2.0° in the coronal plane, ±3.0° in the sagittal plane and ±2.0 mm in depth. This accuracy has been validated with at least 90% confidence.

"The introduction of UniAlign is just the beginning of OrthAlign's new product rollout for 2017," said Eric B. Timko, OrthAlign's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. "As OrthAlign's biggest focus for this year is in expanding our customer reach and application pipeline, we will continue providing orthopedic surgeons and healthcare facilities with our clinically beneficial and economically friendly portfolio of products, staying true to our core design principles of ease of use, precision, and cost effectiveness."

OrthAlign will be showcasing its full portfolio of products, including the recently launched UniAlign and Direct Anterior HipAlign® technologies at this year’s AAOS meeting in San Diego, CA, March 15-18, 2017 at booth #5615.

About OrthAlign, Inc.

OrthAlign is a privately held medical device and technology company, committed to providing orthopedic surgeons with cutting edge, user-friendly, surgical navigation products for precise alignment and positioning. We believe that our technology will raise the standard of care in Joint Arthroplasty surgeries by making consistent and measurable results accessible and affordable to all surgeons, hospitals, and patients. Our strategy is to leverage this technology to provide simple and precision-driven solutions for a broad range of orthopedic procedures. For more information regarding OrthAlign, please visit http://www.orthalign.com.

“ORTHALIGN®, ORTHALIGN PLUS®, KNEEALIGN®, KNEEALIGN® 2, HIPALIGN®, and UNIALIGN™ are registered trademarks of OrthAlign, Inc.”