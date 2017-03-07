Astuity BPM Perhaps one of the most important aspects of successful growth lies in planning. Thus, having the ability to plan for anticipated changes in market and economic conditions is crucial for continued growth and expansion.

Brilliant Idea Software LLC has released Astuity BPM, its answer to the shortage of affordable planning and Business Performance Management software for mid-sized enterprises. The company recognizes that, due to the spiraling costs associated with implementing effective planning and modeling tools, many mid-market organizations are left to their own devices; namely, sluggish homegrown spreadsheet systems that make it difficult for them to react in a timely manner and remain competitive in an ever-changing market environment. Thus, big businesses continue to flourish while those unable to afford the luxury of a comprehensive planning and modeling tool fail to live up to their full potential.

“It seems that big-name BPM software providers have priced their software solutions out of reach for most small to mid-sized businesses,” says Len Bradshaw, Brilliant Idea Software’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He continues, “Perhaps one of the most important aspects of successful growth lies in planning. Thus, having the ability to plan for anticipated changes in market and economic conditions is crucial for continued growth and expansion.”

Indeed, executives know that the key to successful management of their businesses is through the use of reliable planning and modeling tools. In addition to being able to collect data across an entire business enterprise, enriching that data via customized calculations and consolidation rules, translating all foreign currencies and flexibly eliminating intercompany balances, Astuity BPM’s many planning and modeling features include:



A procedural formula language that provides users with the ability to perform iterative calculations, solve complex formulas, and allocate data throughout an organization using a variety of methods.

Flexible data entry screens that can be locked down by any user for any Scenario/Entity/Time Period/Schedule combination. Proposed data changes can be bulk-spread using “Key Operators” across a selection of cells to add/subtract/multiply/divide by absolute values and percentages. Allocate, copy, paste and randomize are also available via keystroke.

Global data input functionality.

An Excel Add-in facilitating retrieval from Astuity BPM’s database, data manipulation and analysis using all of Excel’s functions as well as the use of pivot tables.

Bulk data load capabilities via spreadsheet, along with a database manager which allows for copying/moving/deleting of data within and throughout the application.

Flow control through user data locking.

The name “Astuity” is derived from the word “astute,” meaning “the ability to make good choices or decisions.” In that regard, Astuity BPM lives up to its name. The cost of licensing the software is very competitive and will vary depending upon several factors, including the volume of metadata and the number of site locations and users. Customers will also incur reasonable charges related to design, implementation and training. Still, mid-market enterprises can expect to pay roughly one tenth to one quarter of what big-name providers are now charging for similar solutions with the same robust and comprehensive features. Astuity BPM can be self-hosted locally, or accessed via a cloud services provider.