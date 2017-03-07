The new Interior Design and Taste of Virginia features are being well received and will compliment the landscape displays and 100's of Home related vendors. explained Sales Director, Casey Silversmith

It seems like spring is taking its time, but it's coming. To get a jump start on the Spring Season, head over to the Fredericksburg Spring Home Show, March 17-18-19 at the Fredericksburg Expo Center, where vendors will be offering home improvement tips in time for the warmer weather.

Is there a variety of Home projects on the to do list? Been wanting to update the kitchen, get new furniture, organize closets or build an back yard oasis of your dreams and don’t know where to start? Well problem solved, the Fredericksburg Spring Home show is here.

At the Fredericksburg Home Show, there will be 200 reliable companies, contractors and landscaping pros plus interior designers are here too. Bring photographs of what needs to be worked on on and meet with the experts. There is only one place to find all types of professionals in one place and it's March 17-18-19 at the Fredericksburg Expo Center.

There are several new features at the 12th annual Fredericksburg Spring Home Show. The Interior Design Showcase will feature experts from: Ethan Allen, Regency Furniture, Simms Furniture and Woodcrafters Furniture and Cabinetry. These companies are bringing in their newest products, designers and specialists that will help pick out the right type of furniture and accessories for a new design and look for your home’s interior.

The outside of the house is covered too. Eight of the area’s top landscape companies will be showing off their how to and know how as they will build beautiful landscape features right inside the Home Show. Meet the designers and owners from Green Acres, Roxbury Farm and Garden Center, Stafford Nursery, Stone Center, All Season Landscaping, Fox Fyre Nurseries, AAA Pools and Virginia Water Gardens who will gladly answer any landscaping related questions.

Back by popular demand, The Guru of Gardening, National Public Radio and WTOP’s Mike McGrath will be presenting his popular gardening seminars Saturday and Sunday.



Get out and be inspired at the Fredericksburg Spring Home Show, March 17-18-19. For more info, discounted tickets visit http://www.FredericksburgHomeShow.com. Friday, March 17 is Senior Day when tickets for Seniors are available at the door for $5, no coupon needed.



And don’t forget - April 1-2 is the Fredericksburg Spring Arts & Crafts Faire, the area’s premier Crafts Show featuring one-of-a-kind items and Everything but the Garage Sale – Fredericksburg’s Largest Indoor Garage Sale is set for April 22-23.



This is a Ballantine Management Group Production.



FACT SHEET:



Fredericksburg Spring Home Show



Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center

2371 Carl D. Silver Parkway

Fredericksburg, VA 22401

http://www.FredericksburgExpoCenter.com



Friday, March 17, 2017: 1pm-8pm

Saturday, March 18, 2017: 10am-7pm

Sunday, March 19, 2017: 11am-4pm



ADMISSION:

At Door: $10 ,Online:$9*

Senior (60+): $9, Online $8*

Friday, March 17 is Senior Day: $5 Senior Tickets available at Door Only.

Kids Free

Tickets good all Weekend

*processing fees apply