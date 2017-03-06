Softtek Appoints David Reitman as SVP of CMET for US & Canada

David Reitman, SVP, CMET Practice, Softtek An evolution is occurring and CMET companies now want to directly engage with their customers within their preferred communication channels with innovative products and services that bring long-term customer relationship value and boost brand loyalty

Softtek, leading global IT services provider dedicated to creating value through technology, announced today the appointment of senior digital consulting leader David Reitman, who joins the company as Senior Vice President leading the Communications, Media, Entertainment & Technology (CMET) Practice. The focus of his role will be to take executive ownership of the strategy, service offering and delivery solutions to meet the needs of CMET companies in the US and Canada.

Preceding Softtek, David has held executive positions in leading consulting and technology firms, including Global VP for SAP Hybris, and senior leader for Digital River, Gaikai, Equinix and AT&T. He also currently serves as a Board Member to Brad McQuaid’s game studio Visionary Realms and as a Board Advisor to Green Man Gaming.

“An evolution is occurring and CMET companies now want to directly engage with their customers within their preferred communication channels with innovative products and services that bring long-term customer relationship value and boost brand loyalty,” said Reitman. “I am excited to be joining Softtek as we help companies solve these challenges and embrace agile lean methodologies that bring long-term value to the business.”

With more than 20 years of consulting experience, David brings a strong background in digital transformation solutions leading global brands including Amazon, BBC, Blizzard Entertainment, CBS, DirecTV, Disney/ABC, EA, Facebook, Google, Microsoft & Microsoft Game Studios, MLB, Netflix, Sony Interactive Entertainment (PlayStation), Time Warner and Viacom.

Based out of Los Angeles, CA., David joins the Softtek US leadership team. His appointment to the firm comes at a time in which Softtek continues to strengthen its industry focus to help companies solve their challenges with technology solutions that meet their business goals.

“It is a privilege to welcome David to the Softtek team,” said Marcos Jimenez, CEO of Softtek US & Canada. “With his keen understanding of how digital technologies are moving businesses forward, breadth of client business challenges and thought leadership, David is a strong addition to Softtek’s approach to help companies bridge their digital gap.”

Today Softtek supports the digital transformation initiatives for some of the largest CMET companies in the world in the areas of video game development, video game consoles, movie production and wireless services. For greater detail, please visit: softtek.com/CMET.

About Softtek

Founded in 1982, Softtek is a global company dedicated to creating value through technology. With presence in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia, Softtek helps CIOs and Global 2000 organizations to deliver faster, better and cheaper solutions. Softtek is the creator and a leader of the Nearshore IT industry. Visit http://www.softtek.com, follow @Softtek, connect with Softtek on LinkedIn and read Softtek’s blog.