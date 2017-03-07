VeriClouds Appoints Steve Tout As New CEO

More times than not, today's data breaches are a result of weak, default or stolen passwords. No company is immune from this problem, and VeriClouds role in the detection and remediation of this risk is more important now than ever.

Seattle based VeriClouds, a leader in the aggregation and detection of compromised account credentials, today announced that it has appointed Steve Tout as the Chief Executive Officer effective March 1, 2017. Tout was previously on the Board of Advisors of VeriClouds, effective October, 2016.

“This is the perfect time for Steve Tout to become VeriClouds' first Chief Executive Officer. We've enjoyed working with Steve as our advisor and he has helped us make significant progress in defining our product, our go-to-market strategy and on our business development efforts," said Rui Wang, Chief Technology Officer for VeriClouds. "More times than not, today's data breaches are a result of weak, default or stolen passwords. No company is immune from this problem, and VeriClouds' role in the detection and remediation of this risk is more important now than ever. Our CEO will need to thrive in a fast paced environment, be capable of accelerating our engagements with identity service providers, cloud access security brokers and managed service providers. Steve knows our target market very well and possesses the ambition to drive disruptive change in our industry. Steve's vision, strategy and execution track record being successful in intense, diverse and demanding environments experiencing rapid change through internal growth, acquisition and revitalization is exactly what VeriClouds needs as we enter our next chapter.”

Tout began his career in 2000 at AT&T Wireless as a developer and directory services administrator and progressively accepted more challenging roles and opportunities. He most recently served as a Director of cyber security & privacy at PwC where he worked with clients on delivering strategy and architecture for identity and access management (IAM) while incorporating long term strategies for business results. He helped lead the effort to modernize the firm's services portfolio for their global IAM practice. He was also the chief architect and strategist for an IAM integration with Oracle ERP for a Pacific Northwest coffee company. Prior to that, he was the head of IAM at VMware from 2009 – 2015 where he designed and implemented customer and partner facing systems to support their explosive growth into a $6B company. While there, he designed and optimized systems to enable superior security and compliance for customer, partner and employee facing systems that still exist today. As a member of the enterprise architecture team, Steve led an assessment of enterprise identity management capabilities and presented a detailed vision and 3-year roadmap to Tony Scott, the CIO at the time. Steve was the IT focal in a cross-functional working group headed by the Office of CTO to define enterprise strategy where he drove the IT identity provider as the authoritative source for customer and partner authentication.

“I got started in the technology industry 17 years ago because I wanted to be involved in building and delivering innovative solutions where value was created for and realized by the business. Today, I am even more convinced that VeriClouds is one such company that will deliver the next wave of innovation to enhance the security of authentication and help reduce the growing number of successful account take over attacks and massive data breaches," said Steve Tout. “I did not become an architect because I enjoyed architecting IAM. At my core, I believe in the need to embrace change and enable the business to be more agile and opportunistic in the marketplace through the application of modern technology. The opportunity that lies ahead for VeriClouds is profound. Passwords, contrary to the aspirations of many of my industry colleagues, are not going away anytime soon. More must be done to protect our customers and their sensitive data from password sharing and abuses that occur every second online. I am committed to accelerating the innovation and execution that our customers and partners need from us. We will work with and through our reseller and partner channel to bring our services and solutions to market that will benefit every company and every sector of our economy."

About VeriClouds

VeriClouds helps companies of all sizes leverage compromised credentials to detect high-value accounts at risk and delivers intelligence through its services to automate customers remediation and response efforts. VeriClouds was founded in 2014 by Rui Wang, a former security researcher at Microsoft with a PhD in cyber security, and Stan Bounev, a successful entrepreneur with over 16 years of corporate and startup experience in the banking and technology industries. VeriClouds has built one of the largest commercially available databases of compromised account information from the dark web and diverse data sources using trust principles and strong data encryption.