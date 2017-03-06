Nevada Career Institute (NCI) to Offer New Dental Assistant Program

Dental Assistant Program Our core purpose at Nevada Career Institute is to educate students for success. This new Dental Assistant Program gives us the opportunity to offer another training option at NCI, while remaining true to that core purpose.

Preparations are underway at Nevada Career Institute (NCI) as the Institute readies its facilities in order to add a new Dental Assistant Program to its program offerings. NCI received approval for the program from its institutional accreditor, the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), and plans to launch classes in the coming weeks.

"Our core purpose at Nevada Career Institute is to educate students for success," Chief Strategy Officer Serjik Kesachekian shared. "This new Dental Assistant Program gives us the opportunity to offer another training option at NCI, while remaining true to that core purpose."

Dental Assistants work with dentists and other oral health professionals to complete routine tasks in the dental office, freeing up dentists to see more patients and address complex procedures. The need for well-trained Dental Assistants is greater than ever before as the number of dental offices continues to grow to meet increasing demands for preventive dental services. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the profession is projected to grow 18 percent from 2014–2024—at a much higher rate than average occupations.

Through its quality career training, Nevada Career Institute can now play a role in meeting that growing need. In addition to instruction in the classroom, students in the Dental Assistant program will benefit from hands-on learning opportunities. The new laboratory will enable students to gain practical experience and cement skills relevant to the World of Work.

"Nevada Career Institute has offered quality allied health programs for more than 20 years," Kesachekian said. "We remain committed to doing so going forward, as we continue to provide programs that will be a positive addition both to the students at NCI and to greater Las Vegas community."

Visit NevadaCareerInstitute.com to learn more about NCI's affordable career training programs

