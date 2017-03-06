Glendale Career College (GCC) to Launch Mobile Simulation Laboratory

GCC Mobile Simulation Lab This Mobile Simulation Laboratory is yet another example of why Glendale Career College continues to be one of the premiere providers of career education… and will open up a world of opportunities for our students and clinical partners alike.

Registered Nursing students at Glendale Career College (GCC) will soon be able to put their knowledge and skills into practice in an exciting, new Mobile Simulation Laboratory (MSL). Designed as a lab on wheels, the center will house a number of high-fidelity simulation manikins that students can use to practice delivering bedside care through a variety of computerized simulation scenarios.

In addition to its RN students, GCC's clinical partners will also have the opportunity to use the Mobile Simulation Laboratory onsite at their facilities to train new staff and retrain existing employees.

"This Mobile Simulation Laboratory is yet another example of why Glendale Career College continues to be one of the premiere providers of career education," Chief Strategy Officer Serjik Kesachekian explained. "It's a significant commitment and will open up a world of opportunities for our students and clinical partners alike. We are excited to invest in their futures by giving them additional training experience through this mobile laboratory!"

Construction on the Mobile Simulation Laboratory began last year and is slated for completion within the next few months. Once finished, the laboratory will visit the College's campus, along with many of its clinical partners. Students will find they are able to practice numerous patient care scenarios using the laboratory’s high-fidelity manikins. These manikins operate by presenting a wide variety of different symptoms, from simple disorders such as a cough and a high fever, to more complex conditions which give the students a chance to learn how to diagnose and properly care for the patient.

"These lifelike simulations are invaluable," shared Kesachekian. "Students sometimes see a limited number of scenarios in a hospital setting during their clinical rotations. The manikins in our mobile laboratory offer nearly firsthand experience our students can take with them as they enter the World of Work."

Interested in learning more about our Mobile Simulation Center or finding out more about the Registered Nursing Program at Glendale Career College? Contact Nancy Aguillon at NancyA(at)success(dot)edu for more information today!

