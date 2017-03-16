U.S. Xpress Logo Our industry will continue to get more competitive, and the companies with the best leaders, people, processes and equipment will come out on top. I'm confident that Eric and Lisa are the right people to take U.S. Xpress to the next level.

In an ongoing effort to prepare for the future success of the company, the Board of Directors for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. today announced Eric Fuller will assume the role of CEO and named Lisa Quinn Pate as the new president and chief administrative officer for the truckload carrier, effective immediately. With this announcement, the Board also announced Max Fuller will take on the role of executive chairman for the company.

"Eric and Lisa's new management roles represent one of many building blocks in our ongoing preparation for years of future success based on data-driven strategies," said Max Fuller, executive chairman for U.S. Xpress. "Our industry will continue to get more competitive, and the companies with the best leaders, people, processes and equipment will come out on top. I'm confident that Eric and Lisa are the right people to take U.S. Xpress to the next level."

Eric Fuller has worked for U.S. Xpress for nearly 20 years in various management roles across the company, including regional operations manager and senior vice president of operations. For the past 5 years, he has served as president and chief operating officer for U.S. Xpress where he was responsible for operations including OTR, Dedicated services, customer service and planning.

Lisa Quinn Pate has worked for U.S. Xpress since 2002 where she has put her legal and administrative background to work in leading critical functions across the company, including information technology, human resources and safety. Prior to being named president, Pate served as general counsel and the chief administrative officer for U.S. Xpress.

Co-founder Max Fuller will remain a full-time executive officer in his new role as executive chairman for U.S. Xpress. In this position, his primary focus will be on long-term strategy, industry innovation, talent development and equipment.

"Lisa and I, and the company as a whole, have been fortunate to have Max's leadership and mentorship throughout the years, and we anticipate having him working directly with us every day for years to come,” said Eric Fuller, CEO of U.S. Xpress. “He and Pat Quinn built this company with the intent of it being successful long term. With the support of Max and our 10,000-strong employee base, we intend to make that a reality and ensure U.S. Xpress remains one of the leading providers of transportation services throughout North America."

Founded in 1986, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is the nation’s second largest privately owned truckload carrier, providing a wide variety of transportation solutions throughout North America. We are committed to being at the forefront of safety compliance, using comprehensive training for our staff and drivers and ensuring our trucks feature the latest safety innovations. With a dedication to minimizing our impact on the environment, U.S. Xpress is a SmartWay Transport Partner. U.S. Xpress affiliates include Total Transportation of Mississippi and Xpress Internacional. For more information, please visit https://www.usxpress.com.