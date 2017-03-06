MJH

Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc. (MJH Associates), a full-service healthcare communications company, has relocated from Plainsboro, NJ to a new state-of-the-art facility in Cranbury, NJ, announced Mike Hennessy Sr., CEO of MJH Associates. The move accommodates the explosive growth of the company, which has an employee base of over 300. The new corporate headquarters, located at 2 Clarke Drive, will soon be the home to a new world class production studio.

In making the announcement, Mike Hennessy Sr. said, “Michael J. Hennessy Associates‚ Inc.‚ is dedicated to providing healthcare professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. Our new headquarters will help us achieve our goal to becoming the premier healthcare communications company in the country.”

MJH Associates is guided by the twin principles of innovation and the entrepreneurial spirit, which is committed to improving quality of life through healthcare research, education, and communications. The company combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of print and digital product lines, live events, educational programs and custom market research with the customer service focus and customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic and biotech companies.

Michael J. Hennessy Associates, Inc. is the parent company to numerous healthcare resources such as OncLive®, CURE® Magazine, Physicians Education Resource®, Pharmacy Times®, Specialty Pharmacy Times®, Pharmacy Times Continuing Education™, The American Journal of Managed Care®, Healthcare Research & Analytics®, MD Magazine®, Contagion™, American Veterinarian™, Dentist’s Money Digest®, and others.

For more information about MJH Associates please visit mjhassoc.com or call 609-716-7777