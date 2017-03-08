Ultimately, what was once a negative device-charging encounter is now a positive client experience for both the business and customer.

RAP Charge unveils the release of its 2nd generation rapid and portable charging unit at the 2017 Nightclub & Bar Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada. Visit booth 615 March 27-29 for product demonstrations, free device charging, and special show pricing.

As everyday dependency on smart-phones and tablets grows, so does the need for on-the-go charging. "Society's insatiable need to stay connected has most certainly changed the face of service in the bar and nightclub industry," says Hunter Vielock CEO of RAP Charge. Cocktail servers and bartenders are constantly bombarded with requests from guests to "charge my phone.” These requests typically disrupt the flow of service and leave proprietors forced to deal with messy cords and expensive accidents such as water spills and breakage.

With RAP Charge, each mobile device stays safely in the hands of its owner, so bar and nightclub managers no longer need to worry about liability or annoying requests to "check for new messages" and "check for new phone calls" while the device is charging. RAP Charge is a win-win solution that keeps guests on premises while staying connected, so they can spend more money and spread goodwill about the business. Ultimately, what was once a negative device-charging encounter is now a positive client experience for both the business and customer.

RAP Charge's black state-of-the art design compliments any decor and is substantially more durable and compact than its predecessors. The 2nd-Generation product is ideal for fast-paced environments where day-to-day wear and tear is inevitable. The unit is $100 off the regular price through March 29th and is available online at http://bit.ly/2gljiQ5. ORDER NOW FOR $475

About RAP Charge

RAP Charge started out with a simple idea. To produce a charging solution for handheld devices which provides convenience to your customer to continue what they are doing and get their devices charged.

Our enterprise grade product is engineered using high quality top tier components. Learn how the convenience of our product can increase revenue or repeat customers knowing they can get RAP Charge at your establishment. For more information, visit: http://www.rapcharge.com