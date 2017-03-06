Molecular Interaction Kinetics - Mass Spectrometry Approach Pioneered by Silicon Kinetics MIK-MS technology brings new and effective screening capabilities to Protein-Protein Interaction, Fragment-Based Drug Discovery and biomarker discovery.

Silicon Kinetics Inc. has announced that one of its research collaborators, Prof. Toshihide Nishimura, the Director of the Translational Medicine Informatics, St. Marianna University School of Medicine in Kawasaki, Japan, will feature the novel MIK-MS approach in his talk entitled “Mass Spectrometry-Based Clinical Proteogenomics for Personalized Medicine of Lung Cancer Subtypes” on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at the JAIMA Symposium during Pittcon 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The abstract of Prof. Nishimura’s talk can be found here.

Silicon Kinetics, the pioneer of the inline MIK-MS method (Molecular Interaction Kinetics - Mass Spectrometry) and the supplier of 3D nano-porous silicon biosensors and instruments for sensitive, label-free biomolecular interaction analysis, has recently announced several collaborations in Japan, with Tokyo University, St. Marianna University and Biosys Technologies, Inc.

MIK-MS (Molecular Interaction Kinetics - Mass Spectrometry) enables researchers to kinetically rank target molecules by affinity capture on silicon biosensor surfaces, then elute the candidate inhibitors to an inline LC- ESI mass spectrometer for identification and quantitation. The 3D surface of SKi Sensors captures more than 100 times the quantities on planar surfaces, making possible this MIK-MS workflow, previously not viable on planar biosensors such as those used in SPR (Surface Plasmon Resonance). The higher loading capacity of 3D SKi Sensors allows the quantification of kinetics, even when the ratio of the molecular weights of the interacting molecules is high (as in the case of a large protein interacting with a small molecule), or when a drug candidate needs to be highly diluted for solubility, or when the biomolecular interactions are weak. MIK-MS technology thus brings new and effective screening capabilities to PPI (Protein-Protein Interaction), FBDD (Fragment-Based Drug Discovery) and biomarker discovery.

About Silicon Kinetics: Silicon Kinetics Inc. is the developer and supplier of the world’s first nano-porous silicon biosensor for analyzing biomolecular interactions, including antibody-antigen and protein-small molecule interactions. Unlike the planar surface of biosensors based on SPR, the 3D volume of SKi Sensors, interrogated by white-light interferometry in the SKi Pro line of instruments, offers researchers higher sensitivities in traditional biomolecular interaction analysis and larger amounts of captured molecules in MIK-MS (Molecular Interaction Kinetics - Mass Spectrometry) applications. For MIK-MS, Silicon Kinetics offers SKi Bridge, which acts as a fraction collector and timing synchronization tool, directly connected to any mass spectrometer. More information can be found at http://www.siliconkinetics.com.

