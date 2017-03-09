Charge Your Life! Medifilms 23-Episode film series will help boost your wellbeing & happiness.

Medifilms Corporation is launching a new film series on Yoga developed by Dr. T. Suresh Kumar who is intimately familiar with the Yogic energy. This 23-episode documentary film series will cover several aspects of yoga, benefiting millions of people around the world.

There have been many educational documentaries covering the subject of yoga, but until this series, nothing as extensive as this has been done before. Amassing original information from manuscripts written over 5,000 years ago, this is a must see, one-of-a-kind production. This film series includes opinions of yoga experts and scholars from India, Europe, and North America. Also included are interpretations from medical professionals related to Yogic Asanas’ cardio-vascular, pulmonary, digestive, neurological systems. This series also includes episodes related to weight loss, stress & anxiety management and positive emotions. This is a series that no yoga enthusiast will want to miss.

The methods described in this series will not only improve the physical and mental health of millions of people, but possibly enhance their purity of mind and body. Through mind coordination and balance, millions of viewers could reach superior health and well-being.

This 23-episode series contains every aspect of yoga in high resolution, vibrant visual imagery, and rich content. The documentary film series will be exhilarating for yoga enthusiasts, yoga teachers, yoga training centers, yoga therapy & health care facilities, and it will find its proper place on the media shelves of universities and public libraries.

For help raising our budget, MediFilms is crowdfunding through http://www.Indiegogo.com (health & fitness) starting on 3/8/2017 (noon). This is a reward based campaign with stellar perks for everyone who supports this project. Backers save up to 68%. For more information about this campaign, please follow the link https://igg.me/at/23episodes

About MediFilms Corporation:

Medifilms Corporation is specialized in originality and fact-based work, we produce informative, engaging, educational films and digital media content for television and mobile devices. In partnership with many outstanding institutions and talented people such as doctors, scientists, researchers, and scholars, Medifilms is responsible for putting out visually stunning, high-resolution, and rich content films in the health, health care, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and wellbeing niches. Medifilms is a startup independent production company based in San Jose, California, USA.

The philosophy of Medifilms Corporation revolves around raising awareness of the new generation, dreadful diseases and ever-evolving health risks associated with environmental pollution by providing first-class documentary films on various subjects related to health, healthcare and wellbeing.

About Dr. Suresh:

Dr. T. Suresh Kumar earned his PH. D in life sciences, and he is an accomplished researcher, He has published two books, and his work has appeared in several other publications. He has embarked on film projects that help to prevent diseases and improving health, healthcare around the world.

For further information, please visit – http://www.medifilms.com

