Vancouver based martial arts school, Combative Wing Chun, is empowering people across the city by helping them learn and practice Wing Chun kung fu, a lightning-fast, close-quarter self defense style that is fun and easy to learn. In fact, Combative Wing Chun is the only martial arts school in the world that combines traditional Chinese kung fu with modern self-defense psychology and tactics; with personal development to train students to effectively defend themselves in real life situations as well as excel in their workplace. Established to impart a holistic training, apart from physical training, students at Combative Wing Chun are also trained in personal life skills through exercises for better mental focus and alacrity.

Sifu David, the founder of the institute and head instructor at Combative Wing Chun, has been practicing martial arts since 2007. A third generation student of Bruce Lee, he is trained in the Yip Man Wing Chun lineage and certified in multiple martial arts systems and self-defense training programs. Sifu David, with over 1,000 hours of teaching more than 2,000 students worldwide, has also trained in Tai Chi and completed a 14-day hand-to-hand combatives training course, which is more than what most US Special Forces train. The CEO of successful companies, Sifu David cured himself of a chronic digestive disorder, against popular medical belief, through a combination of traditional medicine, chi gong and meditative techniques in the year 2016. It was this journey of self-healing that encouraged him to embark on a mission to empower people to live up to their full potential through the knowledge of traditional martial arts, especially Wing Chun, which also happens to be the most effective form of combat in close quarters.

One of the highly acclaimed forms of hand-to-hand defense, Wing Chun training also hones the reflexes, enabling students to predict an attack and thwart it. Fabled to be developed by a nun, Wing Chun is the only martial art form to be developed by a woman and empowers men and women of all sizes and shapes to effectively defend themselves against stronger, more burly, opponents.

Combative Wing Chun is the only school in the world that teaches traditional Wing Chun modified for realistic self defense along with life skills coaching.

“I founded Combative Wing Chun to teach martial arts not just for self defense or fitness, but for empowering my students physically, mentally and emotionally. Wing Chun is a martial art form that can train your body and mind, holistically. At the school, I don’t just focus on outer strength, I help my students learn to control their mind, supercharge their bodies and remain focused to achieve their goals,” explains Sifu David.

Contrary to the sports based training most martial arts training institutes provide, Combative Wing Chun focuses on mastering the body and mind. Students learn to respond to situations quickly and develop physical and mental tools to deal with life challenges effectively. Their website provides an invaluable resource explaining the benefits of Wing Chun and sharing information about the programmes run by the school.

Founded in 2016 in Vancouver, Canada, the school is witnessing a significant increase in the demand for its Combative Wing Chun classes, which uses classical Wing Chun techniques only as a spring board to teach students such techniques that are effective in real life fighting.

You can learn more about Wing Chun, its benefits and the courses run by Sifu David in the school on their website. Combative Wing Chun also offers Tai Chi classes for students.