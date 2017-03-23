Hope Alcocer, author and marketing and digital media professional, announced this month the official release of her premiere novel, “Where Hope Lies”. Inspired by her own real life events, Alcocer’s novel takes readers on a journey of self-discovery, including moments of love, heartache and pain, emotions most every 20-something can relate to at one time or another.

“Where Hope Lies” chronicles the journey of Chloe Repaco, a 20-something college graduate, who is in love with Vinse, a soldier stationed overseas. As each count down the days until they are reunited, only Chloe is aware that the world Vinse dreams of returning to, their world and future together, will soon be turned upside down the moment he returns.

“I suffer from PTSD and have spent the past year on an emotional and difficult journey to heal the scars I’ve carried for more than 10 years,” stated Alcocer. “Creating this book has been a healing process for me, sharing my personal demons, heartaches and lessons with the world. My hope is that this book falls in the hands of others who can relate to the various emotions life throws at you and that they can truly learn to heal and find comfort in discovering their self and where their hopes should ultimately lie amongst their dreams at heart.”

Within its first week, “Where Hope Lies” was in great demand and quickly sold out in it's first week of being published. It has since restocked and is available on WhereHopeLies.com and Amazon. It is set to be available at Barnes and Noble and additional indie bookstores within the next 6-8 weeks.

Alcocer is not only an author, but has a diverse background in marketing and digital media in an array of industries, specifically the fashion and music sectors. She launched a women’s empowerment magazine at age 21, and launched her freelance-based media firm at age 22. In addition, she works remotely as the Creative Ambassador for a technology startup company based out of Chicago.