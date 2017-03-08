Best use of online recruitment in UK public sector; Onrec awards 2017

Legalesign is proud to be sponsoring the award for "Best Use of Online Recruitment in the Public Sector" at the prestigious Onrec awards ceremony in London this Thursday 9 March 2017.

This award will be won by the organisation within the category that has demonstrated the most effective reductions in HR and recruitment costs through the successful deployment of online recruitment tools and technology.

Ben Eliott, CEO of Legalesign said: “Through the effective use of online resources, and digital technology such as Legalesign’s e-signature, organisations are delivering step-change improvements in their human resources and recruitment operations. We are excited to be sponsoring this award and pleased to be recognising digital innovation in the public sector.”

The finalists in this category are:



World Careers Network Plc and Warwickshire Police & West Mercia Police Authorities;

Royal Mencap Society;

FE Careers; and

Havas People with Wigan Council (on behalf of the Association of Greater Manchester Authorities).

Legalesign is a UK-based e-signature and contract management platform. Used by recruiters nationwide, candidates and clients can complete and sign paperwork at the touch of a button, on any device. This revolutionises the candidate registration process, and improves productivity in a cost-efficient and compliant way. https://legalesign.com

The Onrec Awards, now in their 13th year, celebrate the very best in online recruitment and highlight the innovation and success of those breaking ground in the sector.