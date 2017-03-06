iVEDiX, an innovative leader in mobile visualization, analytics and workflow solutions, has been recognized as a Contender in the recent Aragon Research Tech Spectrum™ publication for Digital Business Platforms (DBP). The Aragon Research Tech Spectrum™ is a market evaluation tool that graphically depicts Aragon Research’s evaluation of a specific market and its component vendors. Aragon Research is a technology-focused research and advisory firm delivering insights to enterprises to make better technology and strategy decisions.

iVEDiX provides a digital visualization platform that delivers an immersive data discovery and workflow experience across all vertical markets. The iVEDiX platform seamlessly integrates with existing data infrastructures and delivers easy access and real-time insights to data. The dynamic dashboard configurations within the platform empower developers and enterprise customers to rapidly create applications that incorporate instant-state data combined with operational data, visualized analytics, and customized intelligent workflows.

“We are honored to be recognized by Aragon Research as an emerging candidate in the Digital Business Platform market,” said Rajesh Kutty, founder and CEO of iVEDiX. “The iVEDiX platform gives end users a native digital environment to explore data and streamline business processes with rapid implementation timelines and return on investment.”

Digital Business Platforms consist of managing digital processes, applications, and transactions and add value to your IT landscape while improving the performance and efficiency. DBPs are the convergence of major technology streams, being used by a growing number of enterprise organizations as a digital transformation cornerstone platform. The Aragon Research Tech Spectrum™ focuses on a set of criteria in the DBP market that helps enterprise planners understand and navigate the market of technology-provider options. iVEDiX’s immersive data discovery experience was named as a Contender for its dynamic interface and dashboard performance.

