Sevatec, Inc. (Sevatec), a leading National Security firm delivering Agile Development and DevOps, Data Sciences, Cyber Engineering, and Cloud solutions for the federal government, announced today that the firm was recently reappraised at both Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Maturity Level (ML) 3 for Development (CMMI-DEV) version 1.3 and CMMI ML3 for Services plus Service System Deployment (CMMI-SVC+SSD) version 1.3.

Sevatec represents one of the first organizations to leverage recent Software Engineering Institute (SEI) Agile guidance for CMMI assessments and affirms Sevatec's continued leadership in delivering software and systems quickly for maximum impact to our customer base.

"Many organizations believe that CMMI and Agile methodologies are mutually exclusive. We refrain from fixating on a specific industry defined methodology but rather leverage the most appropriate industry best practices for each of our customers to achieve their unique expectations," said Sonny Kakar, Sevatec Founder and CEO. "In our experience, each organization evolves at a different pace. Sevatec adapts to support an organization's objectives and desired outcomes, based on factors including size, mission, and user base, along with their organizational readiness to adopt certain frameworks."

"CMMI certifications strengthen our repeatable, low-risk processes while the introduction of Agile practices leans out those processes, making us more efficient and driving practices that focus on producing and delivering the most impactful business value to our customers," said John Hughes, Sevatec's Agile Practice Lead.

Sevatec, a National Security firm specializing in Agile and DevOps, data sciences, cyber engineering, and cloud solutions, leverages our deep domain knowledge and technology expertise to solve the federal government’s most pressing business and technical challenges. Sevatec has achieved CMMI Maturity Level 3 ratings for both Development (DEV) and Services (SVC) and maintains ISO 9001:2015, 20000-1:2011, and 27001:2013 certifications. In practice, Sevatec optimizes current industry best practices and incorporates Agile principles to accelerate performance and outcomes for their clients.

Sevatec was founded in 2003 on the concept of “Seva,” which means, “Inspired to Serve.” The mission, “Trusted Talent, Inspired to Serve, Partnered with Government, to Protect and Improve the Lives of Americans,” captures the essence of the firm’s culture. Their portfolio of mission-critical technology and consulting initiatives across the federal government broadly supports the National Security Sector, including Homeland and Law Enforcement Agencies, Department of Defense, Department of Transportation, Department of State, and multiple Civilian Departments and Agencies.

To learn more about Sevatec, please visit http://www.sevatec.com.