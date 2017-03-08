Bhang Travel Inc. Brings Cannabis Networking to the High Seas

First Caribbean Cannabis Cruise It's uniquely Florida! Cruises & Cannabis! Florida is going to be one of the big 5 cannabis markets. These networking educational cruises could push Florida to number 1 or 2 in the industry!

Bhang Travel Inc., the Cannabis Industries Premiere Travel and Event Agency, presents the first Cannabis Networking Cruise from Miami, Florida on October 21st – 28th 2017. Bhang will bring together industry experts, professionals and enthusiasts for five days of cannabis-infused fun at the Annual Caribbean Cannabis Cruise!

The six-day cruise will include many of the standard features of a cannabis conference. There will be workshops and seminars that include cultivators, dispensary owners, and healthcare professionals. There will be cocktail mixers where cannabis professionals and people interested in the industry can forge long standing relationships. There will also be a trade show where high-end cannabis companies can educate people about their products and services, and an excursion in Jamaica to Bob Marley’s birthplace and/or Rasta Festival.

Included are all of the amenities normally on board a cruise ship, the private Bhang attendees-only cocktail parties, seminars, workshops, trade-show, and the excursion to a working cannabis farm and/or Bob Marley’s birthplace in Jamaica. Cabins are limited and start under $1000 per person for a double occupancy.

Bhang Travel Inc. is quickly becoming the go-to cannabis event travel promoter in the industry. Bhang Travel specializes in combining international cannabis-friendly destinations with industry experts and cannabis enthusiasts for an amazing adventure with cannabis on land and at sea. Our events include Turks & Caicos Health & Wellness Cruise, Alaska, Pacific Coast, Costa Rico, Spain, all-inclusive trips to existing events and festivals, special events to international destinations, our Annual Caribbean Cannabis Cruise and so much more.

"It brings together amazing people in the industry, in cannabis friendly destinations, aboard world class ships, it's really an amazing experience," says owner Candice A. Marschke. "It's something unique to offer to a community that has similar values and interests while educating them about the many benefits of cannabis, while interacting with industry insiders on board luxury full service cruise ships. Look for continuing education credits coming in the future as well. This is just the beginning of an amazing opportunity to be a part of something that is life-changing, and for some, lifesaving!”

Visit http://www.bhangtravel.com or call (954) 900-6100 to learn more about how to Travel With Bhang.

Candice A. Marschke is a Solutions Architect by day and the founder of Women Grow South Florida and Bhang Travel Inc. Kathleen M. Isoldi owner of Quality Insurance Group, specializing in Cannabis Insurance, founder of Women Grow South Florida and Bhang Travel Inc.