Communication Expert Issues New Report on Trump Effect in Workplace

Corporate Communication expert Dr. Deena Pargman releases a paper titled "The Trump Effect at the Office." Dr. Pargman points to three workplace challenges facing human resource departments since the inauguration of President Trump and suggests how companies can respond.

Politics has always been a sensitive subject that many choose to leave outside the office, but corporate communications expert Dr. Deena Pargman (http://www.dbpconsultingllc.com) states “since the election, the intensity and the potential fallout from political conversation have intensified and this shift has had real implications at the office."

In the report (http://www.dbpargman.com/blog/trump/), Dr. Pargman points to the increased presence and weight of political conversation outside of the workplace as putting pressure on what conversations spill into the office, observing, “Whether you love him or hate him, we all seem to be obsessed with the President, and since many of us spend the vast majority of the day at work, it is only natural that we have a need to speak about what’s going on in the outside world when we get to the office.”

Another factor leading to new troubles at the office is the increased polarization of the conversation. Much has been said about the loss of the middle ground in political discourse of late. What in previous years might have been interesting water cooler break room conversation about politics, today risks falling to one side or the other of the “love him or despise him” camps.

Finally, Dr. Pargman points out that Trump was elected after shaking up some traditional political allegiances attracting supporters from constituencies that surprised a lot of people. “Your colleagues may not have voted how you think they would have voted and there are a lot of people who are confused, angry, or embarrassed - it’s all over the map and doesn’t really fall neatly along traditional lines.”

According to Dr. Pargman, who works with companies to train employees how to discuss complicated and sensitive conversations at work, office workers can be prepared for the heightened sensitivity and potential dangers around political conversation (http://www.dbpconsultingllc.com). “There are skills you can give your people to handle critical and difficult conversations at work. It’s best to give your people these skills before something blows up at work, but if it’s already hit the fan, then we can help calm things down and help you get people back focused on their work too.”

Dr. Pargman says, “Workplace communication is a skill set and increased intensities and polarities from the current political conversation is just the latest test of what corporate culture you have created and the skills with which you have equipped your people.”

