New Study Reveals Importance of Using Keywords in Domain URLs

New research by HigherVisibility LLC, a Memphis, TN-based SEO firm, provides an answer to the old SEO question of exactly how much (if at all) it helps to have keywords in your domain URL. The study, “How Valuable Is It to Have a Keyword in Your Domain URL?”, found that URL keyword optimization does seem to make a difference of some sort -- but an interesting takeaway is that some industries are much more likely than others to use keyword-referencing domain URLs.

“With this study, we took a look at the top page result across ten major verticals to find out how many use keywords in their domain URLs,” said Scott Langdon, Managing Partner of HigherVisibility. “What we found was that overall, 63% of the top search results included keywords. But that varied widely between industries -- from 47% in the email software space to 76% in websites dealing with debt.”

Some of the other top industries that use URL keyword optimization include the food and beverage, business, weight loss, plumbing and hotel industries.

“Google’s official stance on keyword-optimized domain URLs has been that it helps ‘a little’ with ranking,” said Adam Heitzman. “Ours is the first study that really looks at who is using this technique and where it is the most helpful.”

Heitzman cautions against using Exact Match Domains with the sole purpose of ranking for a term, unless your brand exactly matches a search query.

“Exact Match Domains have the potential to make your website look spammy, and you don’t want to do something in the name of higher search results that delegitimizes your website in the process,” he advises. “Domain URL keyword optimization is a legitimate and useful tool, but just one of many. There aren’t any shortcuts, and all the elements have to work together to add up to better rankings. Website usability and quality content remain some of the biggest factors in SEO success.”

