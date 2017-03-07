This recognition further demonstrates the validity of our data analytic approach and our ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality services.

West’s Health Advocate Solutions, a leading clinical healthcare advocacy provider, announced today that engage2Health (e2H), its data analytics division, has received Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) Measure Certification from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). e2H utilizes HEDIS measures in developing Health Advocate’s unique, personalized e2H Health Insights Dashboard for members and clients.

“We’re incredibly proud to have earned NCQA Measure CertificationSM for our e2H Health Insights Dashboard,” said Antonio Legorreta, M.D., MPH, Managing Director of e2H. “We continuously innovate our offerings to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients. This recognition further demonstrates the validity of our data analytic approach and our ongoing commitment to providing the highest quality services.”

The measure logic within e2H Health Insights Dashboard earned NCQA Measure Certification for Breast Cancer Screening, Cervical Cancer Screening, Colorectal Cancer Screening, and Persistence of Beta-Blocker Treatment After a Heart Attack.

The e2H Health Insights Dashboard is an in-depth, customizable analytic and reporting platform that offers members, employers and other Health Advocate clients insights into key performance indicators, risk assessment and predictive modeling. The user-friendly Dashboard displays condition-specific and aggregate gaps in care, enabling members to identify personal health needs and clients to more effectively target population health needs.

Organizations use the information provided by the e2H Health Insights Dashboard to identify and implement interventions that improve the health of their workforce and reduce medical costs. Members are given mobile and online access to their own Personal Health Dashboard as an engagement feature, encouraging them to actively participate in managing their health.

The e2H Health Insights technology is key to Health Advocate’s industry leading work in population health management. e2H Health Insights’ algorithms are at the heart of the company’s wellness and chronic care programs, identifying candidates for participation and tracking outcomes.

“Having NCQA certification for this key element of our clinical programs is an important accomplishment for us,” said Abbie Leibowitz, M.D., F.A.A.P., Chief Medical Officer, Founder and President Emeritus of West’s Health Advocate Solutions.

Since its introduction in 1993, HEDIS has evolved to become the gold standard in managed care performance measurement. HEDIS measures are now used by approximately 90 percent of all MCOs to evaluate performance in areas ranging from preventive care and consumer experience to heart disease and cancer. NCQA’s HEDIS Measure Certification is precise, automated testing that verifies compliance with HEDIS Specifications and satisfies the source code review portion of the HEDIS Compliance AuditTM.

About West’s Health Advocate Solutions

West’s Health Advocate Solutions makes healthcare easier for over 11,500 organizations and their employees and members nationwide.

Our solutions leverage a unique combination of personalized, compassionate support from healthcare experts using powerful predictive data analytics and a proprietary technology platform including mobile solutions to provide clinical support and engage members in their health and well-being.

Our members enjoy a best-in-class, personalized concierge service that addresses almost any clinical, administrative, wellness or behavioral health need. Our clients benefit from high levels of engagement, improved employee productivity and health, and reduced medical costs while simultaneously simplifying and upgrading their health benefits offerings.

For more information, visit us at http://www.HealthAdvocate.com

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in healthcare. NCQA’s Web site (http://www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed healthcare choices.

HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

NCQA Measure CertificationSM is a service mark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

HEDIS Certified MeasuresSM is a service mark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

###