On Sunday, April 9, Blossom Philadelphia, formerly United Cerebral Palsy of Philadelphia, will celebrate its 30th Anniversary of the All Star Labor Classic (ASLC). Philadelphia University will be hosting the event, sponsored by the Philadelphia’s Organized Labor.

"Philadelphia's proud labor movement is honored to once again be participating in the annual All-Star Labor Classic in support of Blossom Philadelphia. Our relationship with Blossom Philadelphia is 30 years-long and counting (it's my 30th year on the court!). I'd like to send a special shout-out to Pat Gillespie and all the former business managers who got us to this 30th year. I have a soft spot in my heart for children with physical challenges and the parents who care so deeply for them. The All-Star Labor Classic showcases our region's top young athletes - and us aging ones, as well. But most importantly, the funds the event raises every year make life better for these wonderful children and their families," says John J. Dougherty, Business Manager, Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council

The best senior high school basketball players in the Philadelphia area from the city and suburbs will join together to help raise awareness to support Blossom Philadelphia. Over the years, the ASLC has raised over $2 million dollars and awarded over 300 college scholarships to over 2,000 players.

“Philadelphia’s Organized Labor is honored to have partnered with Blossom Philadelphia for the last 30 years. The talented players graduate and build their futures but our partnership is constant as we support the children and adults with disabilities of Blossom Philadelphia; those that need us the most,” says Wayne Miller, Business Manager, Sprinkler Fitters Local Union 692

Thank you to our Grand Sponsors: Independence Blue Cross, NECA Penn-Del-Jersey Chapter, Sprinkler Fitters Local Union #692 and Ullico Investment Advisors, Inc.

Proceeds benefit Blossom Philadelphia supporting programs and services to help serve children and adults with a spectrum of disabilities.

To learn more about 30th Anniversary All Star Labor Classic, please visit http://www.blossomphiladelphia.org or call 215-242-4200 x289.

About Blossom Philadelphia

In 1946, six parents from Philadelphia came together to make a better life for their children who had been born with cerebral palsy. These parents believed their children deserved more out of life and together, set out to change the lives of people with disabilities. Today, Blossom Philadelphia, formerly United Cerebral Palsy of Philadelphia currently provides programs and services to people with a variety of physical, developmental, hearing, visual and speech impairments including autism, traumatic brain injury, Down Syndrome, spinal cord injuries, intellectual disabilities, or any physical condition that severely limits an individual’s independent functioning.