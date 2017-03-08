Dr Bob Harman We were here at the birth of this industry, have worked with FDA for many years.

Dr. Harman has been a long time attendee and frequent speaker at the Veterinary Orthopedic Society Conference. “The opportunity to speak at such a prestigious conference and to present our new data is very exciting. It further reinforces our scientific and educational contributions to the field of regenerative medicine over the past 14 years. We were here at the birth of this industry, have worked with FDA for many years, and intend to provide evidenced-based products for many years to come,” stated Dr. Harman.

The Veterinary Orthopedic Society exists to provide an environment where persons engaged in the practice, teaching, or research in the area of orthopedics can present and discuss items of common interest, to further scientific investigation, and to upgrade the specialty of orthopedics in order to provide better patient care. The conference will be in Snowbird, Utah March 11th through the 18th. Dr. Harman will present VetStem’s findings on the study “Allogeneic Stem Cell Survival and Localization after Intraarticular Administration”. VetStem has a licensing agreement with Aratana Therapeutics for this study. VetStem has always held the belief that scientific evidence, continuing education, and regulatory guidance are the foundation of developing any new technology. The field of veterinary regenerative medicine will progress by the scientific study of the mechanisms of action of stem cells. This particular study evaluated the systemic bio-distribution of allogeneic adipose stem cells following intra-articular administration in beagle dogs.

In 2015, VetStem (now VetStem Biopharma) announced the completion and peer-reviewed publication of a pilot efficacy study for allogeneic stem cell therapy (93 dogs, multi-center, blinded, placebo controlled) in support of an FDA INADA. The primary end point for stem cell treated dogs was statistically significantly improved as compared to placebo dogs. VetStem also entered into a distribution and clinical research agreement with Pall LifeSciences on the V-PETTM platelet enhancement therapy system. The V-PET™ is supported by a JAVMA peer reviewed publication of a two center, double-blinded, randomized study in osteoarthritis in dogs.

VetStem is developing multiple stem cell products for FDA-approval in order to provide therapeutic solutions for difficult-to-treat medical conditions in the dog, cat and horse.