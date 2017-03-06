(The Mobile APP) enables users to discover event features, speakers and sessions; plan the trip and stay in Detroit; schedule times and set agendas; and connect with speakers, exhibitors and other attendees.

Attendees to WCX 17: SAE World Congress Experience can plan their daily schedules and keep up-to-date on the latest events and happenings with the Mobile App.

WCX 17: SAE World Congress Experience – SAE International’s completely transformed, signature event, will take place April 4-6, 2017 at the Cobo Center in Detroit.

Sponsored by Honda, the WCX 17 Mobile App is available for download to smartphone or tablet. It enables users to discover event features, speakers and sessions; plan the trip and stay in Detroit; schedule times and set agendas; and connect with speakers, exhibitors and other attendees.

Other features of the Mobile App include:



Event schedule by session, topic, and speaker

Networking opportunities and special events

Floor plan, venue, and area maps

Author, presenter, and speaker bios and photos

Sponsor and exhibitor information

Note-taking and bookmarking capabilities

Access to in-app social networks

Event schedule at-a-glance

The WCX 17 Mobile App is available on the Apple Store and Google play, as well as via desktop. To learn more, or to download the APP, visit http://wcx17.org/about/mobile-app/.

Ford Motor Company will provide Executive Leadership and DENSO will serve as the Tier One Strategic Partner for WCX.

For more information, or to register: http://www.wcx17.org/register/

Media can register to attend WCX: pr(at)marketingdesigngroup(dot)com

SAE International is a global association committed to being the ultimate knowledge source for the engineering profession. By uniting more than 127,000 engineers and technical experts, we drive knowledge and expertise across a broad spectrum of industries. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including programs like A World in Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™.

