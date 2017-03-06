Affordable and high-quality instruction are two pillars of our mission.

New England College of Business (NECB) is proud to announce today that it was once again listed in U.S. News & World Report’s prestigious ranking of best degree-granting online programs. The list highlighted NECB’s bachelor’s program, graduate business program and MBA program.

As with the 2016 listings, all three of these programs ranked within the top ten schools in New England.

U.S. News & World Report ranked NECB’s online bachelor’s program as 63rd in the nation, while the graduate business program was 55th and the online MBA program was 124th. Within Massachusetts, a state widely recognized for its superior academic institutions, these programs came in high on the list as 4th, 6th and 5th, respectively.

These comprehensive rankings were determined by a variety of factors, including faculty credentials, faculty and staff engagement with students, graduate success and admissions criteria.

“We pride ourselves on offering a first-rate online education, and we are gratified that U.S. News & World report included New England College of Business in its rankings,” said New England College of Business President Howard Horton, Esq. “Affordable and high-quality instruction are two pillars of our mission. As we look to the future, we intend to continue providing this valuable service at the same or higher level to as many students as possible.”

In addition to bachelor’s, graduate and MBA programs, NECB also offers highly-regarded programs for associate’s degrees and continuing education certificates.

About New England College of Business

Founded in 1909, New England College of Business (NECB) is a leading higher education institution offering quality education and online degrees at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Serving students across the United States, NECB is an online college accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) and is licensed by the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education. For information on NECB, visit https://www.necb.edu/, follow NECB on Twitter or connect with the school on Facebook.