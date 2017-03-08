Chicago, Illinois (PRWEB) March 08, 2017
Merlien Institute has announced the nominees of its 3rd annual MRMW Awards. The MRMW Awards are a celebration of innovation and excellence in the marketing research industry and aim to recognize the hard work of individuals who have achieved significant breakthroughs in consumer insight and marketing research. The winners will be announced during the MRMW North America Conference taking place on April 25&26 at the Swissotel Chicago. Visit: http://na.mrmw.net
The MRMW Awards are judged by an international panel comprised of experienced marketing researchers, respected thought leaders and MRMW Advisory Board members. Jasper Lim, CEO of Merlien Institute commented: “Every year we are impressed with the variety and quality of the submissions for our Awards. This year, we are especially pleased with the international participation and the wide range of companies contributing.”
The 2017 Nominees are:
Researcher of the Year:
Lisa Spano, Jam City
Jitendra Papneja, Johnson & Johnson
Ben Babcock, Jet.com
BV Pradeep, Unilever
Research Agency of the Year:
2020 Research
Borderless Access
Watch Me Think
Best New Technology:
Discuss.io
GlimpzIt
True Impact
Best Use of Mobile Technology:
Antedote
Porsche
Deutsche Telekom
Best Client-Supplier Collaboration:
Borderless Access & Unilever
Field Agent & Clorox
Firefish & Paypal
