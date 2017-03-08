Merlien Institute has announced the nominees of its 3rd annual MRMW Awards. The MRMW Awards are a celebration of innovation and excellence in the marketing research industry and aim to recognize the hard work of individuals who have achieved significant breakthroughs in consumer insight and marketing research. The winners will be announced during the MRMW North America Conference taking place on April 25&26 at the Swissotel Chicago. Visit: http://na.mrmw.net

The MRMW Awards are judged by an international panel comprised of experienced marketing researchers, respected thought leaders and MRMW Advisory Board members. Jasper Lim, CEO of Merlien Institute commented: “Every year we are impressed with the variety and quality of the submissions for our Awards. This year, we are especially pleased with the international participation and the wide range of companies contributing.”

The 2017 Nominees are:

Researcher of the Year:

Lisa Spano, Jam City

Jitendra Papneja, Johnson & Johnson

Ben Babcock, Jet.com

BV Pradeep, Unilever

Research Agency of the Year:

2020 Research

Borderless Access

Watch Me Think

Best New Technology:

Discuss.io

GlimpzIt

True Impact

Best Use of Mobile Technology:

Antedote

Porsche

Deutsche Telekom

Best Client-Supplier Collaboration:

Borderless Access & Unilever

Field Agent & Clorox

Firefish & Paypal

Merlien Institute, organizer of the annual MRMW Conference & Awards, congratulates all Award nominees and invites them to join the MRMW 2017 conference in Chicago on April 25&26.

About MRMW:

The global MRMW conference series is recognized as the authority on mobile, innovation and high-tech market research - discovering new trends, exciting speakers and unveiling the latest technologies on a regular basis. The conference is held in North America, Europe, Asia and Africa each year. Visit: http://na.mrmw.net