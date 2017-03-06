Intellitec Solutions, based in Wilmington, DE, will host their twelfth annual spring Microsoft Dynamics User Group on May 17th at the Chase Center on the Riverfront. Hosted semi-annually, the Intellitec Solutions user group is the Mid-Atlantics longest running partner led forum for end users of Microsoft Dynamics. Fueled by the success of past sessions, the latest updates to Dynamics GP and Dynamics SL, more than 100 clients are expected.

“We are seeing a lot of interest among clients for this spring’s User Group,” said Rick Sommer, President of Intellitec Solutions. “It’s great to see so many of our valued clients in attendance, and to see so many gain the knowledge they need to do their job.”

This year’s agenda will feature separate tracks for Microsoft Dynamics SL and Microsoft Dynamics GP. Among the highlights for Dynamics SL will be a look at recently released features, Tips & Tricks and several other training topics. Highlights for the Dynamics GP sessions will include new features in GP 2016, as well as a look at key 3rd party software. There will also be Tips & Tricks, highlights from Microsoft events, as well as other training.

In addition to the presentations, there will be networking time for clients to interact with other users of Microsoft Dynamics, a chance to meet one on one with Intellitec staff. Clients interest in attending should contact Intellitec Solutions at 866-504-4357, or visit the registration page.

About Intellitec Solutions

Intellitec Solutions is a leading ERP and CRM provider strategically located along the influential business corridor between Washington and Philadelphia. Specializing in Dynamics GP, Dynamics SL, Microsoft CRM and Intacct, they have conducted thousands of engagements helping companies in diverse industries choose and implement software solutions to improve financial or customer relationship management. Using a proven system designed to maximize efficiency and business insight, Intellitec Solutions team of seasoned professionals provides value-added expertise to their clients. For more information or to schedule a demo of our solutions, please visit http://www.intellitecsolutions.com or call 866-504-4357

