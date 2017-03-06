Intellitec Solutions today announced it has attained a Microsoft Gold Enterprise Resource Planning competency and a Silver Cloud Customer Relationship Management competency, demonstrating a “best-in-class” ability and commitment to meet Microsoft Corp. customers’ evolving needs in today’s dynamic business environment. A portfolio of competencies showcases that Intellitec Solutions is committed to focusing on in-demand, business solution areas, along with ensuring it can meet the evolving needs of customers because of market changes.

To earn a Microsoft competency, partners must successfully complete exams (resulting in Microsoft Certified Professionals) to prove their level of technology expertise and, for gold competencies, designate these certified professionals uniquely to one Microsoft competency, ensuring a certain level of staffing capacity. Partners must also submit customer references that demonstrate successful projects and pass technology and/or sales assessments. For gold competencies, partners must also implement a yearly customer satisfaction study and, for many competencies, meet a revenue commitment.

Intellitec Solutions provides implementation, customization, and support for the Dynamics GP and Dynamics SL ERP products, as well as Microsoft Dynamics 365. Intellitec works with a variety of industries, and has developed specialization catering to the needs of Long Term Care facilities, Distributors and Facilities Management groups. Intellitec Solutions will now be in a better position to serve their clients moving forward, by receiving the enhanced benefits included as Gold partner. The certification also represents a continued commitment by Intellitec to the Microsoft family of products. Intellitec Solutions recently became a Tier One Cloud Solution Provider, and provides their clients with Azure and Office 365 licenses.

“These Microsoft competencies showcase our expertise and commitment in today’s technology market and demonstrate our deep knowledge of Microsoft and its products,” said Rick Sommer, President of Intellitec Solutions. “Our plan is to accelerate our customers’ success by serving as technology advisers for their business demands.”

Attaining the Enterprise Resource Planning and Customer Relationship Management competency demonstrates partner expertise in deploying Microsoft Dynamics CRM/365 and ERP financial and supply chain management solutions. Equipped with exclusive training, the latest software and support, partners help their customers match their needs. The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technology, to better serve customers and to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.

Intellitec Solutions is a leading ERP and CRM provider strategically located along the influential business corridor between Washington and Philadelphia. Specializing in Dynamics GP, Dynamics SL, Microsoft CRM and Intacct, they have conducted thousands of engagements helping companies in diverse industries choose and implement software solutions to improve financial or customer relationship management. Using a proven system designed to maximize efficiency and business insight, Intellitec Solutions team of seasoned professionals provides value-added expertise to their clients. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit http://www.intellitecsolutions.com or call 866-504-4357

