RevSpring Expands Its West Coast Facility

RevSpring is pleased to announce it has expanded its Western operations in Phoenix, AZ. The recently completed expansion increases the size of RevSpring’s Western region facility by more than 50 percent.

The expansion of its Technology Services Center and production facility enables RevSpring to continue to serve its customers more effectively and efficiently. The move was necessitated by the significant growth the company has experienced in the last few years, particularly its eServices and payment portal offerings. This enables RevSpring to further expand its technical services and technology teams, facilitating collaboration and innovation in a state-of-the-art facility.

"As RevSpring has enhanced its product suite to become an end-to-end communication and payment solution, demand has risen – and quickly," said Bob Flynn, RevSpring’s chief operating officer. "Our new Phoenix facility is a continuation of our commitment to providing the best customer experience, technology services and communications delivery."

The Western region expansion will facilitate delivery improvements through optimized geographic distribution. In addition to the expanded square footage, RevSpring recently increased production capacity by adding several additional high-speed, continuous inkjet printers and high speed, intelligent inserters at both its new West Coast and East Coast facilities.

