NAF corporate partner, JPMorgan Chase & Co., donated 750 8 inch tablets to select NAF academies across the country. The selected academies described unique projects that their students will use the technology for that will build their college and career readiness skills during the 2016-2017 school year. NAF is a national network of education, business, and community leaders who work together to ensure that high school students are college, career, and future ready.

The 11 winning academies include:

Bishop Ward High School, Academy of Finance, Kansas – Diversity and Youth in the Workforce: Focus on Time Management

Project: Students will explore techniques for time management, including lessons in collaborating.

Carencro High School, Academy of Information Technology, Louisiana – Careers in IT

Project: Students will research careers in information technology and conduct video interviews with business professionals. They will also create presentations on their job shadow experiences. Video footage will be edited to be added to their website.

Corbin High School Academy of Information Technology, Kentucky – Corbin High School, Showcasing Corbin HS Pathways Corbin High School (CHS)

Project: Students will research career pathways available to students at the high school and conduct interviews with students, counselors and teachers to develop videos aimed at helping fellow students select a pathway that they are interested in.

Edgewater High School Academy of Engineering, Florida – LeadingEdge Labs: Girls Developing Apps to Change Our World

Project: Students will develop apps that solve real-world challenges. They will conduct research, develop the app, as well as the marketing and business plans.

Northwest Classen Academy of Health Sciences, Oklahoma – College and Career Readiness App

Project: Students will create an app that will provide access to vital information and resources surrounding scholarships, college applications, FAFSA, college and career ready tips, deadlines, and event information.

Cody High School Academy of Health Sciences, Michigan – Medical Interventions in Costa Rica

Project: Students will study and analyze Costa Rican culture in order to make comparisons concerning the public health issues.

Hamburg High School, Academy of Finance, New York – Integrating Technology Beyond the Classroom

Project: Students will incorporate the technology into various projects, including electronic posters, videos, polls, and vocabulary guides, as well as to create digital stories following their internships.

Arthur A Benjamin Health Professions High School, California– Senior Project Digital Defense Portfolio

Project: Students will create portfolios to synthesize learning around a certain health care topic, advocacy project or community service project.

Miami Lakes Educational Center, Academy of Health Sciences, Florida – Mock Interviews/Mentoring Using Skype

Project: Students will conduct mock interviews and mentoring opportunities via Skype.

Omaha High School, Academy of Finance, Nebraska – Technology Integration and Diversity

Project: Students will present an app, website, or game (in both English and Spanish) to illustrate the various career offerings in IT and Finance.

West Side High, Academy of Information Technology, Michigan – Identity Theft

Project: Students will explore issues of identity and identity theft in a cross-curricular, interdisciplinary project.

NAF serves more than 96,000 students across the nation, with 75% being from low-income families (as determined by eligibility for free or reduced-price lunch). This technology will be a vital resource for students, in completing both classroom and homework assignments and projects. Each tablet retails for approximately $200.

“This is a great opportunity to put technology into the hands of our students,” said Thomas Dickey, Omaha South High School’s Technology Supervisor.

NAF President, JD Hoye, said, “Congratulations to our winning academies for their excellent projects and strategic ideas about how to best use their new Samsung Galaxy tablets. We’d like to extend our gratitude to the JPMorgan Chase for their extremely generous donation that will greatly support and enhance the work of our students in their classroom and work-based learning endeavors. We thank you for standing by our side in ensuring that the next generation of future leaders are college, career, and future ready.”

“Ensuring that young people graduate from high school with the skills they need to succeed is essential to promoting economic mobility. We are excited at the prospects for leveraging technology to more effectively engage students in work-based learning and thrilled to see the range of unique projects that the winning academies will pursue,” said Sarah Steinberg, Vice President of Global Philanthropy at JPMorgan Chase.

Additionally, students will complete a brief project report by June 2, 2017, and select academies will present their projects with the technology at the education nonprofit’s annual conference, NAF Next, hosted this July in Dallas, Texas.

