ADA Compliance Contributes to eSchoolView's Growth

ADA compliant websites “Our primary focus right now — and a significant source of our growth — is working with our account holders to ensure they are equipped with the tools and knowledge to comply with federal disability guidelines."

eSchoolView has launched more than 20 K-12 school websites within the past month and another dozen are in the beta testing stage.

The Columbus, Ohio website and education software developer shows continued growth as the first quarter of 2017 presses forward. The company has been listed on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing U.S. privately held companies for three consecutive years.

“We have a solid retention rate and we provide cutting-edge tools our clients find invaluable,” Executive Director Rob O’Leary said. “Our primary focus right now — and a significant source of our growth — is working with our account holders to ensure they are equipped with the tools and knowledge to comply with federal disability guidelines."

"The Americans with Disabilities Act requires any organization to prohibit discrimination based on disability. While facility, programming and staffing requirements are closely managed, implication of the law in regard to a school system’s website has largely been misunderstood," O’Leary said.

As a result, there has been an uptick in the number of complaints filed against school systems nationwide this past year. The ADA and sections 504 and 508 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 detail guidelines for accessibility and distribution of information.

“Managing a website is a top-priority for schools because it serves as the primary source of information for parents and community members,” O’Leary said. “That said, most districts do not have a dedicated webmaster on staff because of financial constraints and the level of expertise required.”

Companies like eSchoolView that offer content management systems are enhancing products to make compliance as simple as editing a word processing document. In turn, staff members can follow easy-to-understand, on-screen instructions rather than learning how to manipulate difficult coding applications.

“We also provide training and support as part of all of our contracts with our clients,” O’Leary said. "Following the guidelines is not just about the style and design of your website. The content also plays a major role."

"Regular site audits are significantly helpful," O’Leary said, "and should also include details about broken page links, spelling errors and outdated content components. Those who contribute to the site should also familiarize themselves with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG 2.0) to minimize errors. Finally, unsolicited queries or reports from unfamiliar vendors should be met with caution."

eSchoolView was created in 2008. Named one of 50 Most Promising Education Tech Solution Providers, its award-winning products and sites consistently receive national praise.