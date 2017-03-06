Corista, a leader in integrated pathology solutions, today announced its collaboration with Elsevier, a world-leading provider of scientific, technical and medical information products and services. Corista will offer direct access to Elsevier’s ExpertPath(TM) and ImmunoQuery® from within the Pathology Dashboard(TM) of its award-winning DP3® comprehensive digital pathology workflow suite. DP3 is used by major medical organizations to improve the tumor board process, conduct remote location consults, and integrate pathology workflow with existing digital systems, including all whole slide scanner platforms and laboratory information systems.

Demonstrations will be available at the USCAP 2017 Annual Meeting in San Antonio March 6-8 in Booth 226.

ExpertPath enhances the capabilities of Corista’s DP3 digital pathology platform by placing immediate access to subspecialty expertise within easy reach. This online tool offers a diagnostic decision support system that gives pathologists access to the collective experience of over 100 world-renowned subspecialists. Expertise is offered in every field of anatomic and clinical pathology via an extensive, searchable library of over 50,000 high-quality annotated images from every body site – images that span the continuum from normal to over 4,000 different disease states. Images include both gross and photomicrographs, covering H&E, EM, immunohistochemical, and immunofluorescent preparations. For clinical correlation, additional images include those from intraoperative, endoscopic, and radiologic sources. Key information, such as differential lists, ancillary tests, and specimen-handling protocols, is also provided for all AP and CP areas.

Elsevier’s ImmunoQuery® also augments Corista’s DP3, as it draws on results of over a million cases from peer-reviewed literature to provide statistically significant expert guidance on both selection and interpretation of immunostained specimens. From a tumor of unknown primary origin panel to an individual differential diagnosis, and from building a prognostic panel to assessing response to targeted therapies, ImmunoQuery provides real-time expert consultative assistance in choosing the most appropriate antibodies and reporting the most accurate results.

“Users of Corista’s integrated pathology solutions can now access and apply the complete ExpertPath and ImmunoQuery libraries, within their digital pathology workflows. Adding Elsevier’s services to DP3 strengthens our commitment to providing pathologists the digital tools they need to deliver the very best care to every patient,” said Liz Wingard, Corista CEO. “We look forward to working with Elsevier to bring these advances to the pathology community.”

"We're pleased to collaborate with Corista on this effort," said Jennifer Cano, Elsevier’s Senior Director, Clinician Solutions. "By making Elsevier's diagnostic decision support tools available through Corista's DP3, we look forward to providing our world-leading content to a greater number of clinical professionals who seek the latest evidence-based information for their diagnoses."

About Corista: Shaping the future of digital healthcare delivery

Corista’s DP3® pathology workflow suite is helping the nation’s leading hospitals and research centers transform clinical, research, and education efforts in a fully-integrated, vendor agnostic digital environment.

DP3 delivers the industry’s most extensive array of workflow, analytical, and collaborative tools while seamlessly integrating LIS/EHR data with whole-slide, gross, and static pathology images to power clinical consults, tumor boards, peer-reviewed QA, and investigator-initiated research.

Corista is the only truly vendor-agnostic digital pathology platform that supports synchronous, remote consultation between any number of physicians, anywhere in the world.

Better, faster, easier. This is Integrated Pathology(TM) only from Corista.

For additional information visit http://www.Corista.com.