Asons Solicitors releases mid-year figures

Asons Solicitors “Asons have re-focused their business plan, improving efficiency and maximising profitability whilst keeping a positive mindset in a challenging industry.”

Asons Solicitors have released their mid-year figures to show how they have adapted and thrived in a legal industry which has faced many changes.

The latest figures show that as of November 2016, the firm reported six months turnover of £4.3m with a net profit of £807,753. This is in comparison to the six months to May 2016 figures, with turnover of £5.8m and a net loss of £1,050,968.

Asons attribute their recent success to an innovative business model, diversifying and focusing on immigration and serious injury.

Head of Finance Gareth Beardsworth said:

“Asons have re-focused their business plan, improving efficiency and maximising profitability whilst keeping a positive mindset in a challenging industry.”

The firm has reviewed its internal processes to become more streamlined. They have placed a premium on having a forward-thinking digital marketing strategy which utilises the latest online marketing and SEO techniques (that are not traditionally used by law firms) to generate more inbound enquiries.

Despite turbulent times in the legal industry, Asons is debt free. The business has also forecast a £1.7m net profit for the next financial year, an increase from 18.8% to 23%.

Gareth also said that:

“Asons are a different business from just two years ago. We took a strategic turn by focusing on profitability rather than turnover. Our business has been strengthened in a way that protects us from things like the recent proposed PI reforms. We look to continue to build upon this successful transition in the years to come.”