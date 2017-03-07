Companies spend less time hiring better employees, which leaves them more time to optimize operations and drive performance and profitability.

OutMatch, a leader in helping organizations match the right people with the right jobs, delivered automated solutions and predictive analytics that enabled Acceptance Corporation (Acceptance) to hire employees 25 percent faster, more than double licensing exam pass rates, and generate $175,000 in annual bottom-line savings, according to a trio of case studies released today.

A leading provider of personal auto insurance and other related products, Acceptance operates 350 retail locations in 25 states. The company engaged OutMatch to address hiring issues that directly impacted operational efficiency, customer service, and profitability: it was taking 40 days or longer to fill open positions, and 70 percent of new hires were failing state licensing exams required for employment.

By automating two key areas of the hiring process – assessments and reference checking – Acceptance reduced overall hire time by 10 days, saving each recruiter 8 hours per week. And by leveraging predictive analytics, Acceptance was able to improve quality of hire, which enabled an increase in the licensing exam pass rate from 30 to 80 percent. That generated $175,000 in annual savings by eliminating the need for additional exams, which cost up to $400 each.

“We were never true believers in predictive analytics until now. The results are impressive,” said Clay Stallings, Vice President of Talent Acquisition and Development for Acceptance. “We had these amazing tools, but they weren’t being utilized. One call to OutMatch put us on the road to success.”

“Our experience with Acceptance demonstrates the impact OutMatch delivers by adding efficiency and predictability to the hiring process,” said Greg Moran, President and CEO of OutMatch. “Companies spend less time hiring better employees, which leaves them more time to optimize operations and drive performance and profitability.”

The newly released case studies provide insight into the benefits realized by Acceptance since its partnership with OutMatch was launched in 2013, including:



Modernization of its hiring process. Outdated paper assessments and time-consuming telephone reference checks were replaced with online assessments and automated reference checking, which enabled faster and better hires, and helped source 6,500 new candidates from references.

Acceleration of new employee hires. Time to hire was reduced from 40 to 30 days, which improved efficiency by saving recruiters one full work day per week.

Validation of increased quality of hires. 80 percent of new employees passed state licensing exams, up from 30 percent, which generated $175,000 in annual savings and helped boost the 90-day retention rate from 50 to 80 percent.

OutMatch delivers more than 10 million assessments annually to fill opportunities at over 200,000 locations. With talent selection and employee development solutions powered by a unique combination of leading-edge technology, unparalleled services, and support, OutMatch works with world-class clients such as American Airlines, Aspen Dental, Brinker International, Circle K, Esurance, Hyatt, and La Quinta.

