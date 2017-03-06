“Labor is the single highest cost for contact centers. So one of the worst situations for contact centers is misalignment between interaction volume and staffing levels. Optimal staff levels are absolutely essential to profitable operations.”

Serenova, a leading contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) provider, and Teleopti, a top, global provider of workforce management (WFM) software, today announced that they have entered into a strategic partnership in which Serenova will resell Teleopti’s cloud-based WFM suite. The alliance between the two companies integrates Serenova’s CxEngage contact center management and reporting capabilities with Teleopti’s predictive forecasting and scheduling software to increase efficiency and profitability. Combining CxEngage’s continuous feed of data and insights into customer engagements with Teleopti’s WFM solution ensures that the contact center is staffed with the right number of people, with the right skills, to run at optimum capacity and meet the needs of every employee and customer.

Contact center managers are under constant pressure to improve efficiency and reduce costs all while delivering exceptional customer experience. Exacerbating the challenge, the current state of customer engagement requires an increasing diversity of channels, multi-national support, and often distributed support all with an ‘always-on’ functionality. The custom-built integration is designed to solve that issue by connecting Teleopti WFM’s web-based client with the real-time adherence feed from CxEngage. This insight provides contact center managers with the ability to continually evaluate and adapt their resourcing and customer engagement strategies based on real-world data.

“Labor is the single highest cost for contact centers. So one of the worst situations for contact centers is misalignment between interaction volume and staffing levels. Optimal staff levels are absolutely essential to profitable operations,” said Vasili Triant, CEO of Serenova.

Triant continued, “Our partnership with Teleopti offers customers the insights and flexibility they need to recognize and address gaps between the forecast and actual demand. This ability to rapidly adjust staffing and tasks based on real-time contact center data empowers managers to reduce costs without sacrificing service levels.”

The integration of Teleopti WFM with Serenova’s Cloud Contact Center provides customers with improved context across both front-end routing and back-end staff distribution. With both solutions based in the cloud, the benefits are quickly available to organizations of any size, including:



Out of the box integration – Synchronized and integrated systems make it fast and easy to feed CxEngage’s real-time adherence data into Teleopti’s staffing model from day one of deployment.

Lower total cost of ownership (TCO) – Combines WFM and the contact center functionality to reduce staffing costs while ensuring that it is running at the full and best capacity during the busiest times. Additionally, working through one vendor for both solutions reduces time spent on deployment and management of the systems.

Multichannel management – Provides data and insights from all channels managed by CxEngage including inbound, outbound, email and SMS to ensure Teleopti’s staffing tool supports the full requirements of the contact center.

Unified administration and better staffing – Empowers contact center managers with context and history to build a staffing model with the right combination of skills and manpower to meet fluctuating demand.

Increased agent engagement – Achieves higher productivity and lower agent attrition through gamification and by permitting agents to input their preferred schedules, manage preferences, request vacation/time off, and swap schedules with other agents through self-service tools.

“The integrated solution provided by Teleopti and Serenova gives organizations the ‘big picture’ they need to effectively manage the contact center workforce within the needs of the business and its customers,” said David Påhlman, President of Teleopti, Inc. “In order to proactively manage the customer experience, companies need to have access to the day-to-day activity of the contact center, monitor its usage and manage support in the context of customers and their requirements. Our joint customers will immediately benefit from a deeper understanding of the current state of their customer service and will have a solution in place to better align resources for improved agent engagement, reduced costs and increased profitability.”

About Serenova

Serenova simplifies every aspect of the customer experience, from front office to back, to make life easier for you, your customers and your employees. The world’s most passionate, customer-focused brands achieve brighter interactions, deeper insights, and more meaningful outcomes with Serenova’s always-on, highly secure, true multi-tenant and instantly scalable Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) platform, CxEngage. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Serenova has operations in California, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia/New Zealand. Learn more at http://www.serenova.com. For live updates, follow @SerenovaShine.

About Teleopti

Teleopti, a top, global provider of workforce management software, offers a world-class WFM solution that is sophisticated, localized and easy to use. As the largest “best-of-breed” vendor, Teleopti focuses on helping contact centers, back offices and retail stores improve customer service, employee satisfaction and profitability – through optimized, automated forecasting and scheduling with cutting-edge features to empower and engage employees.

Founded in 1992, Swedish-established Teleopti has customers in over 85 countries, numerous offices around the world – from New York to Beijing – and a comprehensive global network of partners. For more information, please visit http://www.teleopti.com.