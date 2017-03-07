Intalere will hold its annual Niche/New Technology/Diversity Show on May 16, 2017, at Elevate 2017, the company’s annual member conference, at Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin, Orlando, Fla. The show is designed to introduce suppliers to key Intalere staff and members in order to explore potential partnerships that bring members improved quality of patient care, reduced costs and enhanced revenue opportunities.

Intalere encourages eligible suppliers to apply for exhibition space. An application form is available by emailing Wanda Bax, Intalere director of program solutions, at wanda.bax(at)intalere.com.

Invitations to apply are limited to those organizations exhibiting significant technological advancement and/or innovative approaches to industry challenges. Intalere will award exhibit space to approximately 50 suppliers, and those selected will receive notification of participation by April 15, 2017.

Exhibitor applications receiving a high score for innovation at the event will be considered for inclusion in the Intalere contract portfolio. Deadline for submissions is April 1, 2017.

