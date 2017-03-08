Morgan Corporation Launches NexGen Truck Bodies

MORGAN NexGen

Morgan Corporation, North America’s premier designer and producer of light- and medium-duty truck and van bodies, announces the launch of its NexGen ‘Next Generation’ of truck bodies for Dry Freight and Refrigerated (“Reefer”) applications.

Featuring advanced design and cutting-edge materials, MORGAN NexGen bodies are 15 — 20% lighter than current industry truck bodies, yet carry 400 – 600 lbs. of increased payload than similarly-sized bodies. Their sleek design and advanced materials result in better fuel economy, increased cargo capacity, and better resistance to the elements for a lower overall cost of ownership and a faster ROI.

The lightweight body is built of non-corrosive materials to inhibit rust and keep the truck looking better and lasting longer. Built for durability, the NexGen body boasts innovative features including a stain-resistant phenolic flooring in the dry freight body and aluminum “silent floor” in the reefer. Leak-free sealed joints keep product, cargo, or tools dry, because NexGen bodies are designed with elastomeric gaskets in the connection profiles that provide the ultimate protection from water intrusion. Add in hard-mount installation brackets versus U-bolts and these innovative features increase the user’s up-time by minimizing repairs and maintenance.

NexGen’s sleek wall design enhances the customer’s image. Unlike standard bodies, NexGen provides a blank canvas – a sleek, rivetless and seamless design - to easily install graphics that highlight a company’s brand. Current production is available from Pennsylvania, Oregon, and California plants with continued production rollouts planned for the Midwest in 2017.

For more information about MORGAN Nex Gen truck bodies, visit http://www.morgancorp.com/nex-gen/features.php.

Morgan Corporation has been the premier producer of truck and van bodies in North America for 65 years. Morgan specializes in the manufacture of Class 3 to Class 7 (GVW) box truck/straight truck bodies to serve the dry freight and refrigerated industries. Morgan produces truck bodies to accommodate cargo of every configuration — from parcel delivery to furniture movers and heavy-equipment hauling, insulated and refrigerated units, bottled gas transport, and flatbed/stake & platform bodies. In recent years, Morgan has also launched dump and service truck bodies geared towards the landscape and contractor industries. To learn more, visit http://www.morgancorp.com.