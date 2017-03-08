Life coach, published author and Death Cafe facilitator Elaine Voci, Ph.D. will host a unique concert, 'Music for the Soul- Celebrating Life, Facing Death' on Sunday, April 30, 2017 from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 6050 North Meridian Street in Indianapolis. Award-winning Ohio National Public Radio journalist Bill Cohen, who left NPR in 2013 to pursue his love of music and performing at concerts, will provide the entertainment.

Voci's vision for this event grew from her experience as a certified Life Cycle Celebrant, life coach and facilitator in the successful Death Cafe movement. She assists individuals as they journey through stages of life and reach milestones- including the loss of a loved one or facing their own mortality. Bill Cohen will play a wide range of musical styles, including folks songs, 1950s-style "oldies but goodies," an Irish ballad and a touch of country, to name a few. 'Music for the Soul' intends to bring people together to share music that will offer deeper meaning and understanding of the issues of death and dying.

"This won't be a depressing morbid look at death and it won't include any theological proselytizing either," says Voci. "In fact, we will be including several songs about the liberation we can feel when we realize our inevitable deaths give our lives meaning, and opens doors for us to be the best we can be."

The concert is open to the public, and there will be a $15 fee at the door ($10 if purchased online in advance at http://www.elainevoci.com) with a special "two for one" available for caregivers accompanying a disabled attendee. Proceeds will be donated to a local chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

