IXL-Center announces new Miami program and new leadership member

IXL Center announced today that Andre do Valle would be joining its senior leadership team. As IXL Center, a leading innovation management firm, expands its efforts in Latin America and Globally, Andre do Valle is tasked, among other duties, to take the helm of its IXL Innovation Olympics program and jumpstart its IXLerator program in Miami, FL.

Hitendra Patel, Managing Director of IXL-Center welcomed the new arrival: “Andre brings a perfect combination of advisory and execution from his consulting days at Monitor Group along with his entrepreneurial experience starting companies and executing private equity deals.“

“The IXL Innovation Olympics is already a globally recognized program that has already generated hundreds of millions of dollars in impact for hundreds of companies worldwide, including giants like IBM, Verizon, and 3M,” stated do Valle. “The challenge will be to take the program, which crowd-sources business concepts from consulting teams of top MBA students, to an even wider audience.”

Andre do Valle will also be creating the IXL Center Latam hub in Miami and plans to partner with local universities and companies to create a city-wide acceleration program for small and medium enterprises in the region. “Miami has incredible clusters in healthcare and logistics that have amazing potential. We hope to bring out a lot of that potential through IXL Center’s IXLerator and 10X SME programs.”

About IXL Center: IXL Center is an innovation management firm and think tank based in Cambridge, MA. The firm builds innovation capabilities for companies and manages world-class programs like Innovation Olympics and 10X SME to generate new concepts and take them to market. Its partners sum up more than 50 years in innovation management, have taught at the world’s top business schools, and have authored ten books on innovation including The Innovation Premium, Innovation Book of Knowledge, Connectivate!, Greenovate!, Health-ovate! and Robovate!.