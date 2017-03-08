Florence Nominated to Present at 2017 Montgomery Summit

Florence was nominated because of its unique approach to the $150B research market and our rapid growth in 2016.

Florence, the company advancing clinical research through software, will be presenting at the 2017 Montgomery Summit this week in Santa Monica California.

The Montgomery Summit chose Florence to present from a field of over 4,000 applicants. Presenters represent the most impressive and innovative companies in their fields, including enterprise software, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, marketing and advertising technology, ecommerce, virtual reality, and financial technology. Nominations were evaluated across each company’s sector, stage, growth and engagement metrics, as well as criteria including management, vision, and more.

Florence will join speakers including: General (Ret.) David H. Petraeus – Member, KKR, & Chairman, KKR Global Institute; Pat Gelsinger – CEO of VMware, John W. Thompson – Chairman of Microsoft Corp and Lynda Weinman – Co-Founder of Lynda.com. Other presenting companies include Mashable, Crowdstrike, Darktrace, Thrive Market, BillDesk, CarTrade, Mirantis, Hootsuite, ZipRecruiter, LegalZoom, The Honest Company, Turo, FanDuel, and Cloudflare.

"We're thrilled to be a part of this cornerstone event," says Florence CEO Ryan Jones, "Florence was nominated because of its unique approach to the $150B research market and our rapid growth in 2016."

Florence eBinders replace spreadsheets, email and scanning at clinical research sites, and in the process delivers a network to pharma that radically enhances old-fashioned clinical trial management approaches.

The company has customers at over 300 sites including PCCTC/Mt. Sinai and UCSF. Florence was selected this fall as the most disruptive new innovation in pharma by Dpharm, and the firm grew usage and revenue by over 60% each month in 2016.

To schedule a meeting at the Montgomery summit email info(at)florencehc(dot)com.